Bryant man killed in 1-vehicle crash

A Bryant man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, according to preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police and Springdale police.

Donterris Lamon Mallory, 31, was killed around 7 p.m. Thursday when his southbound vehicle on Arkansas 67 near Malvern veered into the northbound lane, striking a bridge railing then descending down an embankment. The car flipped, coming to rest on its roof.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported the weather was cloudy and road conditions wet at the time.