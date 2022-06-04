Choirs to honor Queen Elizabeth II with concert Sunday





You don't have to travel to Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The choirs of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and Christ Episcopal Church are presenting a free concert Sunday afternoon honoring the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch.

Anglophiles and music aficionados will be enraptured.

Colin MacKnight, Trinity's director of music, scrutinized the Elizabethan musical catalog before settling on 10 selections.

"The program will consist of music written for coronations, music written during Elizabeth's reign, and music written by composers associated with her," he said. "There will be a big festive British-style reception after the concert."

Sunday's performance begins with "I Was Glad" ("Laetatus sum" in Latin), the anthem that is traditionally played as royals make their entrance on ordination day.

The Arkansas choirs will sing the version composed by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry in 1902 for the coronation of King Edward VII and later revised for the 1911 coronation of King George V.

The text is lifted directly from Psalm 122, which begins "I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord," interrupted, midway, by shouts of "Vivat Regina Elizabetha!" -- Long Live Queen Elizabeth.

The concert concludes with Sir Edward Elgar's "Te Deum" who rose from bandmaster at the Worcester City and County Lunatic Asylum to eventually serve as Master of the King's Musick. ("Te Deum Laudaumus" is Latin for "We Praise Thee, O God.")

On a day of pomp and circumstance, Trinity Cathedral is a fitting place to gather, said Amy Dafler Meaux, its dean and rector.

"Cathedrals are the bearers of our tradition in our communities, and we come from this Anglican tradition. We may not be British Anglicans, but our history, our traditions are rooted in being Anglican," she said. "Is there anything more Anglican than celebrating the queen?"

The 96-year-old Windsor is not only Britain's sovereign and the head of the Commonwealth, she is also Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England; a matriarch much esteemed by Anglicans the world over.

Though it broke away from the mother church following the American Revolution, Episcopalians and their English cousins share a common history, liturgy, Prayer Book and musical tradition.

Between the two choirs, there'll be roughly 35 people singing, MacKnight said.

"Choir practice is tonight [Thursday] and Saturday and they're sounding quite good," he said.

Preparations for the post-concert reception are also in high gear, he said.

"It's a British-themed high tea," he said. "I know there's a lot of silver getting polished for this."

Video of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation can be viewed at tinyurl.com/3ycp6mcd.





At the conclusion of her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II carried an Orb in one hand and the Scepter with Cross in the other while sporting the Imperial Crown. Two Episcopal choirs will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee Sunday in Little Rock. (AP file photo)





