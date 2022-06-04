Clint Schnekloth: Christians must make room for all

I don't always check the news Sunday mornings before church. That means the Sunday after the Buffalo grocery store tragedy, I wasn't aware of the horrific racist massacre until after worship.

That it took a while for me to learn about the attack is also a sign that I am a white pastor in a predominately white church. I have a feeling Black pastors would have known.

This is one example of the complicity I recognize in myself, the way my safety and comfort inures me to, as I heard later in the day, "the burden brown people carry of never feeling safe."

If you notice, the mass murder in Buffalo has fallen out of the news cycle much more quickly than George Floyd or Charleston. I'm not entirely sure why, but I wonder partially if it's because it was at a grocery store.

It wasn't in a church. Shootings at a church alarm us and trigger some deep part of our psyche. And the killer wasn't a cop, so there wasn't the energy of lament around perpetual police violence and systemic devaluation of Black lives.

No, this was just a grocery store. But because it was a grocery, quotidian as our visits to grocery stores are, that it happened there expands even further all the places and spaces where people of color carry the burden. Is no place safe?

The hate spewed that precipitated these racially motivated shootings is the fear of a "great replacement." This fear has been around a long time in America, and the fear runs deep. The philosophy has influenced the highest seats of power.

So what are we to do as people of faith, as the church? Especially what are we to do now in light of the shootings in Uvalde and Tulsa that illustrate how having so many guns in America is killing us? We are 5% of the world population and own 53% of the guns! I think there are a few crucial steps churches can take right now to faithfully resist the rising great replacement fears in our nation.

The first is committing to anti-racism work. Such work is complicated, because often even while doing the work, those of us who have been catechized in white supremacist systems will still enact white supremacy while thinking we are combating it. There is as much unlearning as learning. Nevertheless, we are called to do the work.

The second is committing to reparations. We believe real equity means economic equity to match our ideological commitments.

The third is to re-center ourselves, again and again, on the freedom of the gospel as proclaimed by Paul. Faith in Christ compels us to move beyond racial resentment. To live into Christ now means doing anti-racism work.

I want my Black and brown neighbors to feel safe. I want everyone to have a sense of belonging. And I want to move beyond the message of scarcity, which believes that one group can only belong if it replaces another group, with the actual message of abundance that we have in Christ, that in the good creation God has made, there is room for all, Jew and Greek, immigrant and citizen, white and brown and Black.

The Rev. Clint Schnekloth is lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He blogs at patheos.com/blogs/clintschnekloth or email him at perichoresis2002@mac.com.