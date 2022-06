PEA RIDGE — Three large-scale developments are on the agenda for the Tuesday’s meeting of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

The developments are Pea Ridge Apartments on Ryan Road; KKD Storage on East Pickens Road; and Pea Ridge Farms on West Pickens Road.

Hazelton Apartments on Hazelton Road is also listed on the agenda. Agenda items are subject to change pending final review, according to city officials. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.