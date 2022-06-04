Duck Stamp artwork to be unveiled

The unveiling of the Arkansas State Duck Stamp artwork will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at the Rich-N-Tone Showroom at Stuttgart. The unveiling will be part of the annual Callapalooza festival, which celebrates the art of duck call-making, according to a news release.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will attend the event, according to the release.

Pilgrim church to open pantry next week

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry on June 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John AME Chruch to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. June 11 in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID’s are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

Financial support for this program can be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or given electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Agency makes local endorsements

Arkansas Community Organizations endorsed these candidates in the city council runoff election: Latisha Brunson in Ward 1 and incumbent Ivan Whitfield in Ward 3, according to a news release. The runoff will be held June 21.

Area resident graduates at Iowa school

Jo Blasengame of Star City graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (adult and gerontology acute care nurse practitioner) degree from Graceland University at Lamoni, Iowa. Blasengame was on Graceland University’s spring 2022 graduation list, according to a news release.

Agency announces new lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday — Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, lite lemon cheesecake, and milk.

Tuesday — Pinto beans with ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries, and milk.

Wednesday — Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches, and milk.

Thursday — Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit, and milk.

Friday — Pepper steak over rice, green beans, roasted carrots, autumn delight, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.