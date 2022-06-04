Corpus Christi holds off NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- Moments after lacing a potential game-tying hit foul down the left-field line, Brhet Bewley struck out as Northwest Arkansas lost 5-4 to Corpus Christi on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals had the announced crowd of 5,659 roaring in the bottom of the ninth. With two out and nobody on, Maikel Garcia's sharply hit grounder bounced off second baseman Enmanuel Valdez's glove and went into left-center. The speedy Garcia raced to second, giving the home team hope.

"Garcia did a great job of hustling on that play to make it a double," Naturals Manager Chris Widger said.

Bewley worked the count to 3-2 and just missed evening the score before making the final out.

"We gave ourselves a chance at the end," Widger said.

After the Hooks rallied to go ahead 5-3 in the top of the eighth, Logan Porter's solo home run (his fifth of the season) pulled the Naturals within 5-4 entering the ninth.

Porter went 2 for 4, and Garcia was 2 for 5.

Jake Means clubbed a three-run home run in the second inning, his fourth of the season.

Ronaldo Urdaneta's pinch-hit double in the eighth put the Hooks on top 4-3, and Jose Alvarez's single scored Urdaneta, making it 5-3.

Northwest Arkansas starter Anthony Veneziano didn't figure in the decision but fanned 10 in five innings and left with a 3-1 lead. He allowed three hits and walked three.

"His velocity is picking up," Widger said. "The slider is getting better."

Up 3-1, the Naturals couldn't deliver the knockout blow, stranding two runners in the third and two more in the fifth.

That proved costly when Wilyer Abreu's two-run homer off reliever Christian Cosby tied it at 3-3 in the seventh.

Northwest Arkansas' Michael Massey (0 for 3) was ejected in the fifth for arguing with the home-plate umpire after striking out for the third time.

Reliever Yefri Del Rosario (4-2) was the loser, giving up two runs on three hits in two innings.

Seuly Matias drew a two-out walk to spark the Naturals in the second. Ryan Grotjohn followed with a single, and Means sent a shot over the left-field fence for a 3-0 advantage.

Corpus Christi got a run back in the third when Alvarez doubled and later scored.

Hooks starter Julio Robaina struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings.

Short hops

Naturals lefty Drew Parrish was named Texas League pitcher of the month for May after going 3-1 with a 0.59 ERA. ... Garcia has reached base in 42 of 46 games this season.