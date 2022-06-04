Marriage Licenses

Christian Dunn, 25, and Addison West, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Alec Reiners, 25, and Allie Weiner, 23, both of Sherwood.

Terrance King, 32, and Theosha McIntyre, 40, both of Little Rock.

Connor Garcia, 20, and Sydney Glover, 22, both of Lonoke.

Garrett Edwards, 24, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Morgan Hill, 25, of Little Rock.

Tyler Whitmore, 27, and Laura Price, 27, both of Dallas, Texas.

Eric Murphy, Jr., 40, of Little Rock, and Moniecea Brooks, 30, of Moro.

Patrick Aycock, 31, and Jada Richardson, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Danielle Majors, 36, and Adam Tarkington, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Andreya Davis, 27, and Reshaud Jones, 29, both of Little Rock.

Aaron Erwin, 41, and Alexis Powers, 28, both of Hot Springs Village.

Wesley Petrus, 44, and Misty Jones, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Ashlyn Johnson, 24, and Andre Talbert, Jr., 28, both of Little Rock.

Shotaro Kanari, 27, and Mary Rushing, 23, both of Little Rock.

George Brown, 26, of Jacksonville, and Autumn Eddington, 26, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-2005 Johnnie Norton v. Linda Norton.

22-2006 Jelesia Williams v. Brandon Williams.

22-2007 Cara Myers v. Luke Myers.

22-2008 Johnnie Walker v. Shuntae Ingram.

22-2009 Aquarius Fletcher v. Antonio Fletcher.

GRANTED

20-3235 Mason Seelinger v. Joanna Seelinger.

21-1627 Angel Taggart v. Lamont Taggart.

22-873 Harry Winkler v. Tamisha Cutliff.