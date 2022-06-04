Decatur School District to have full-time resource officer

DECATUR — In the wake of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Decatur School District superintendent Steve Watkins wants the public to be aware of safety measures the district has taken in recent years.

Watkins expressed his sorrow at the events that unfolded in Uvalde.

“As the 2021-2022 school year for Decatur and surrounding schools comes to a close and students and teachers begin summer break, we are faced with another school tragedy,” Watkins said. “The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is an unspeakable horror. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all communities touched by violence this school year.”

Over the past few years, the district has implemented several security protocols designed to keep students, teachers and staff safe from intruders like the gunman at Uvalde, he said.

“School safety is always the top priority for all educators. There is no greater responsibility that parents give to schools than keeping their children safe,” Watkins said.

“I want to ensure the community and parents that Decatur has been proactive throughout the last few years in implementing or upgrading security at all campuses.”

Over the past three years, the district, working with the City Council and the Decatur Police Department, was able to provide a part-time officer to aid in security for all three campuses. However, in 2020, the district started working on ways to obtain a full-time school resource officer through state and federal grant programs.

Watkins, working with the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, drafted an eight-page school resource officer memorandum of understanding, which was presented to and approved by the City Council during its May 9 session. In the eight-page memorandum, the district explained the purpose and the terms between the city and the district and the responsibility of the school resource officer to not only the district but to the community as well.

The mission of the school resource officer program, as described in the memorandum of understanding, “is to promote school safety by establishing a safe, supportive and orderly environment that maximizes collaboration for the enhancement of student learning and success.”

“The greatest addition to the 22-23 school year safety protocols will be the school resource officer,” Watkins said.

“The Decatur School Board and the Decatur City Council worked diligently to develop a partnership that would enable the school to utilize [a school resource officer] full time for the ’22-’23 school year.”

When the middle and high school restoration was in the planning stages three years ago, the Decatur School Board worked on ways to make the buildings more secure. Since safety protocols were already in place at Northside Elementary, the School Board decided to use a similar system for the middle and high school complex, Peterson Gym and the agriculture building.

“This past year, Decatur has installed double vestibule doors at all major entries,” Watkins said. ” Additionally, all entry points are key card controlled and have security camera monitoring. Furthermore, all faculty and staff have been issued ID badges.”

Mike Eckels can be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .



