EDITORIAL: The Straw Man

The nation is trying to get to yes, as the political types put it. The debate about guns in the United States might actually get some movement this year. Those gun owners and Second Amendment disciples, along with the gun-control crowd, seem to respect the loss of life enough to quit shouting past each other. For this week, at least. We understand there are United States senators who are trying to hammer together a proposal to change some rules on guns. And that in itself says a lot about how the debate has turned.

Should we spend more to make schools harder targets? Should we spend more on mental-health programs? Should we raise the age to buy rifled semi-automatic guns to 21, and at least make it as difficult to get an AR-15 as a shot of whiskey? Should the country put more police into the schools?

The good news is that we've seen these debates in the public prints, without the usual scolding of the other side. It's as if both sides in this life-and-death issue understand the importance of what we're all doing here. And understand flies, vinegar, honey, etc.

This is a cause for optimism. And in this debate, especially after great shock and pain, optimism has been rare.

But . . . you knew there'd be a "but."

But there is one straw man argument that we keep seeing on social media, and it even makes its way into the paper on occasion. The argument is this:

They want to arm teachers!

This straw man is built up frequently enough, and pummeled with a kind of fierce retribution that makes one think the poor fella makes for a stand-in for the crazy mass shooters.

We don't know anybody who's made such an argument. This column certainly hasn't. Nobody who wants to "harden the shell" of schools in the United States makes that argument. Yet we keep seeing it. In the interest of keeping things civil, we'll assume that those who've built this straw man for their own sakes just don't understand the argument. So we'll explain. Yet again.

Nobody who wants to make the schools harder targets wants to arm teachers.

But we'd like to arm some of them.

We've seen it posted from teachers on social media: I don't want to carry a gun!

Nobody is saying a teacher has to. These so-called "campus marshal" laws allow for a small number of teachers--volunteers--to be trained in the use of firearms and active-shooter scenarios. And they must be approved by the principal and local school board.

The idea goes like this: It's better to have a police officer on the scene at every school event. Why do few people object to armed officers walking around football games at Friday Night Lights, yet some people think no patrols are needed during math class? Put more cops on campus. That will decrease school shootings more than any other idea other than perhaps national gun confiscation (which isn't going to happen).

For those campuses that can't hire police officers, because they're too rural and/or too far away from a precinct, or the tax base of the school district just can't afford it, then there really should be a last-ditch guardian against a shooter who makes his way onto campus.

And such a guardian could be a school employee who has been through all the training and is (1) approved by his/her higher-ups, who know him/her best, and (2) is known to local cops who might respond to a crime scene.

Politico reported this week that Texas has such a law. But very few teachers have signed up. In the whole of Texas, the online magazine reports, only about 300 teachers have taken up the cause. Which is perfectly fine. For nobody but nobody is suggesting all teachers take up arms. Only volunteers.

But if there's a chance that one teacher in the building--an assistant principal, a soccer coach, a French teacher--might have a firearm under lock and key, and could get to it faster than the police can respond, that might make a crazy person think twice. That possibility certainly beats a sign that says "Gun-Free Zone."

If there was a teacher in Uvalde this past week with such permission, we haven't heard about it. (And surely would have before now.) Like we said, 300 teachers in that state have taken the opportunity. So it's rare. In Texas.

In Florida, dispatches say there are more than 1,300 "guardians" spread out around the state.

This can be part of the gun debate as well. But the argument(s) for and against have to be honest.

Among the more dishonest arguing this past week:

"The solution of arming teachers, in my opinion, is further disrespect to a profession that's already beleaguered and not feeling the support of so many folks," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told lawmakers this past week.

Once again, from the top: Nobody is making that argument. He forgot the word "some" before the word "teachers."

"We need fewer guns in schools, not more," said National Education Association President Becky Pringle. "Teachers should be teaching, not acting as armed security guards."

But when an active shooter bullies his way onto campus, the school would need an armed security guard--of some kind.

"Schools need more mental health professionals, not pistols," she added. "Teachers need more resources, not revolvers."

But when an active shooter bullies his way onto campus, an (unarmed) mental health professional would just be another target.

And from a national columnist, one Paul Krugman, who mocked: "In a nation that's supposedly at peace, we should treat schools as 'targets' that need to be 'hardened.' What would that do to public education, which has for many generations been one of the defining experiences of growing up in America?"

It would make public education safer, and ensure that more of these kids grow up in America.

Which should be everybody's objective.