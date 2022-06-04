Envirotech to renovate plant

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. announced Friday that Arkansas-based Olympus Construction will lead renovation efforts for the manufacturer's facility in Mississippi County.

Envirotech is moving its headquarters and production operations, previously located in California, to the 580,000-square-foot facility at 1425 Ohlendorf Road in Osceola. Total cost of the industrial renovation is estimated at more than $80 million to update the facility and to purchase machinery and equipment to increase production capacity and efficiency.

"Throughout 2022, we are making tremendous progress in pushing the transportation industry forward towards innovation," said Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' chief executive officer. "Since announcing our relocation to Arkansas in February of 2022, the company has spent in excess of $100,000 a quarter."

Envirotech builds zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. The company builds heavy-duty electric vehicles for last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities.