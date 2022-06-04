Goldschmidt powers red-hot Cardinals by Cubs

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt came in on a tear, then helped set the Cardinals on course toward a lopsided victory. He had plenty of help, too.

Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also connected as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games.

Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a personal best by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBI in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11,. He has a National League-leading .349 average and 47 RBI, tied for the NL lead with the Mets' Pete Alonso.

Dickerson, batting .183 coming in, sparked a five-run fourth against Marcus Stroman (2-5) when he lined a tiebreaking solo shot to right for his first homer. He combined with Nootbaar for back-to-back solo homers in the against Frank Schwindel, who took the mound in the ninth after starting as the designated hitter.

Gorman launched a long three-run drive in the fourth to make it 9-4. Called up from Class AAA Memphis on May 20, he has three homers and a .361 average through his first 11 major league games.

NATIONALS 8, REDS 5 Lane Thomas had a three-homer game for the first time in his career, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep, leading the Washington Nationals over the Cincinnati Reds. Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber did it on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets.

GIANTS 15, MARLINS 6 Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, and San Francisco hit a season-high five homers in beating Miami. Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser Hernandez.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PIRATES 6 Rookie Alek Thomas hit two of Arizona's five home runs in a win over Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks' third win in four games. Ketel Marte homered while extending his hitting streak to 15 games and Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy also connected for Arizona.

BRAVES 3, ROCKIES 1 (10) Matt Olson hit a two-run single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies to become the last major league team to win three straight games this season. In only the second game in Coors Field history to be scoreless after nine innings, Carlos Estevez (1-2) walked and hit a batter to load the bases in the 10th. His wild pitch allowed automatic runner Adam Duvall to score the go-ahead run.

PADRES 7, BREWERS 0 Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as the San Diego Padres snapped a four-game skid with a victory over the Brewers. Musgrove, who pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history last season, nearly did it again. Kolten Wong got the Brewers' only hit with a two-out, eighth-inning double that took a hop on the warning track and bounced off the right-field wall.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 13, TIGERS 0 Gerrit Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost his bid in the eighth, Aaron Judge homered and had four hits on his bobblehead night, and New York routed Detroit. The Yankees are the first team with consecutive perfect-game bids of six innings or more since at least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

GUARDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3 Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances as Cleveland rolled past the Orioles.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 3 Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each hit two home runs, Byron Buxton also went deep and Minnesota ended Toronto's winning streak at eight games. Jharel Cotton (1-1) and four relievers combined for six no-hit innings after taking over for Chi Chi Gonzalez as the Twins ended a three-game slump.

RAYS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Randy Arozarena homered, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox. Jose Abreu hit his seventh home run and extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the White Sox.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 3 Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Joe Barlow, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Texas Rangers after losing a lead of their own. Suarez's throwing error at third base sparked a two-run sixth that got the Rangers even at 2-2.

ASTROS 10, ROYALS 3 Yordan Alvarez, Aledmys Diaz and Martin Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals for their fifth straight win. Kansas City has lost 12 of 14.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 10, ANGELS 0 Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered twice and Philadelphia won in interim manager Rob Thomson's debut, sending the Los Angeles to its ninth straight loss. The Phillies fired Joe Girardi earlier in the day after two-plus seasons of middling results.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1 (10)

NY Mets at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston at Oakland, (n)



