• Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as "Turkiye," part of the government's push to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird of the same name and some negative connotations.

• Margarita Robles, Spain's defense minister, is under fire after an army captain was fired when a video showed about 30 of his soldiers kneeling in front of the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, a potent symbol of the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.

• Severo Flores Mendoza, police chief in the Mexican town of Ameca, Jalisco, was removed after the U.S. government accused him of aiding a drug cartel, though the mayor said, "I should be clear that this information took me by surprise."

• Gary Dan McKnight, a supervisor in Pontotoc County, Miss., is free on bond after his arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine, speeding, careless driving, no driver's license on demand and driving under the influence while using a county pickup.

• Willie Demps, a former Georgia court clerk, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion when investigators determined his office took in $5.5 million over a decade and yet only $210 was deposited into official accounts.

• Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis, along with another alderman and a third who resigned, pleaded innocent after being indicted on charges of taking bribes and misusing his office for personal gain.

• Timothy Jay Norman of Browns Summit, N.C., was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $15,000 after being convicted of selling firearms without a license while he was a state trooper, including one weapon sold to a convicted felon.

• Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with criminal mischief after police say he broke into the Dallas Museum of Art using a metal chair and did more than $5 million worth of damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts, with the motive a mystery.

• Rick Goodale, police spokesman in Gastonia, N.C., said an 8-year-old boy who's about 4-foot-6 took off in his mother's SUV with his 1-year-old sibling in the back seat, cruising nearly 2 miles to his home and then hitting the road again before authorities stopped him several blocks away.