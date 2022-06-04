Japan’s birth rate hits 100-year low

In 2021, Japan recorded its lowest number of births in more than a century, according to government data released Friday. The figure is sure to stoke anxieties over the ongoing implications of population decline — a longtime subject of hand-wringing in the country’s policy circles and political discourse.

The country recorded 811,604 births and 1,439,809 deaths last year — meaning the population dropped by 628,205, the biggest natural decline since data became available, Reuters reported. The decline in births marks a 3.5% decrease from the previous year.

The fertility rate — the average number of children a woman has in her lifetime — decreased for the sixth year in a row, to 1.3. The rate is the fourth lowest on record.

That’s compared to a rate of 2.4 worldwide in 2020, the latest year for which the World Bank has published global data. More than a dozen countries, including Ukraine and Italy, tallied lower fertility rates than Japan that year. Niger stood at the other end of the spectrum, with a fertility rate of 6.7 in 2020.