Lee, Harigae share Women’s Open lead

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Jin Young Ko never seems to stress. Nor does she let up.

The world’s No. 1 player vaulted into contention for a third major championship Friday, playing the final five holes in 3 under to pull within three shots of second-round leaders Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Harigae and Lee were at 9-under 133 after 36 holes at Pine Needles. Lee shot a 5-under 66, and Harigae had a 69.

Three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist and Hye-Jin Choi, who shot a 64 to come within shot of matching the lowest round in the event’s 77-year history, were 7 under. Nordqvist had a 68.

Ko was tied for fifth at 6 under with Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad. Ko shot 67, and Lindblad followed up her event amateur-record 65 on Thursday with a 71.

Ko hasn’t won a major since 2019, but won five LPGA Tour events last year and already has a win this year.

Danielle Kang, the No. 12 player in the world, barely made the cut at 3 over after revealing she has a tumor on her spine.

Yuka Saso was among those who didn’t make the cut, marking the second straight year the defending champion has failed advance past to the weekend. She finished at 9 over.

Among the others who won’t be playing on the weekend include Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks), Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks), 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam and 2014 champion Michelle Wie West.