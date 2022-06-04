What do you believe?

Atheists have told me humans are nothing but a piece of dirt in the universe, and when we die, we are annihilated, disappear and are forgotten forever. There is no God, and we have no soul.

Jesus says the Bible is true, including David's statement after his young son died: He will not return to me, but I will go to him. Jesus also said of children, of such is in the kingdom of God.

Which of these words do the relatives of those children murdered in Texas believe, and which do you believe?

STEVE IRBY

Hot Springs Village

Funding treatment

There is a lot of truth in providing more resources (money) for mental health treatment and identification as the NRA suggests. The problem is identifying the shooter in advance of the crime. Twenty-four-hour mental health clinics need to be available for those who need help and for letting persons who have observed friends or relatives who are acting strange have a place to contact.

The other problem is how to identify the person who needs treatment consistent with their rights and their custody to prevent strangers or family members from being harmed. Within the past month people who have been taken to a mental health facility in Arkansas have killed their family member or tried, as the 72-hour hold does not seem to work.

The state is fooling itself if it thinks the ill person will take their medicine and that the ill will cooperate. If increasing funds and personnel for this problem works, there will not be a near-billion-dollar surplus and we will not be near last in funding treatment centers.

DALE GOSSIEN

Little Rock

Just as deadly as '30s

With the passage of Prohibition in 1919, booze became big business as a crime. Al Capone and other notorious gangsters used fully automatic machine guns to kill one another to protect their criminal profits, including gambling. While in Hot Springs, Al Capone was told by the mayor, the judge, and the sheriff to ditch the guns. The mayor, judge, and sheriff ran the illegal gambling and the illegal sale of booze in the city of Hot Springs.

In 1934, the U.S. Congress passed laws banning fully automatic machine guns with large-capacity magazines. Having a fully automatic machine gun and lots of bullets gives a person a lot of courage, as the St. Valentine's Day massacre proved.

I believe using the word "semi"automatic is simply a way for gun manufacturers to skirt the 1934 laws banning automatic machine guns. It seems a semiautomatic assault rifle is just as deadly as a fully automatic machine gun. Today we have people killing people, and children, with deadly semiautomatic weapons, just as deadly as the 1930s.

Congress has the authority to ban, restrict, and/or require the licensing and registration on the ownership and transfer of semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity magazines.

BARRY EMIGH

Hot Springs

Wrong side of debate

Mike Masterson, your hypocrisy is amazing. In your column Sunday, you start off the first paragraph with a clever juxtaposition of the debate on gun control by comparing "the anti- gun folks and those who support our Second Amendment right to bear arms." You even have the audacity to title your piece "Spiritual warfare."

Most people who advocate for sensible gun control are not "anti- gun." They only want the sensible regulation of firearms in the form of laws and regulations that limit the ownership and use of guns in a safe and sane manner. I believe no one can legitimately say that an AR-15 is not anything but a lethal killing machine, designed specifically for wholesale slaughter in war.

The rest of your piece is devoted to trying to back up your argument that the Second Amendment is something sacred and sanctified. Maybe that is what you refer to as spiritual warfare. As has been pointed out many times in many places, the Second Amendment is open to debate and is not a carte blanche right to allow any persons, anywhere, to purchase, carry and use firearms indiscriminately. The writers of the Constitution could not possibly have discerned the developments of modern technology and the manufacture of killing machines as dangerous as weapons that can release 60 or more high-velocity bullets per minute. To imagine otherwise is to wander down the road of self-delusion.

You try to back up your position by citing the use of firearms by the "good guy with a gun" argument; that position has also been repeatedly disproven by instances where an armed guard or policeman is present, only to be shot dead by a gunman who has body armor and the use of a high-powered weapon.

Sorry, Mike. You are on the wrong side of this debate. You need to apologize to your readers, but, most of all, you need to apologize to all the victims and their families of the multitude of mass shootings of these past few years.

JERRY ROBERTSON

Van Buren