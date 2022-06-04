Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Oklahoma State in Stillwater Regional

Today at 5:30 p.m.
Hagen Smith, starting pitcher for Arkansas, delivers to the plate on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the top of the first inning during the Razorbacks' game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220501Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Arkansas 1, OK State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Brady Slavens blasted an elevated fastball into the stands to put the Hogs on top early.

Braydon Webb and Cayden Wallace both stung hard-hit groundouts to third base.

Michael Turner was thrown out by a step at first trying to beat the shift with a bunt.

Pregame:

It is a sunny evening with clear skies in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The temperature is sitting around the mid-80s.

The Hogs are on the road in postseason play for the first time since 2015. Arkansas also traveled to Stillwater that year for an NCAA Regional, defeating host Oklahoma State before punching its ticket to the eighth College World Series appearance in program history

Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.86 ERA) vs. OSU RHP Justin Campbell (9-2, 3.43 ERA) 

Smith's last start came on May 14 against Vanderbilt.

Dave Van Horn is rolling out the same lineup that pushed across seven runs in the opener against Grand Canyon.

Arkansas lineup:
CF Webb 

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory

