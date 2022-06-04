Long layoff no problem for Sheridan

FORT SMITH -- It had been 20 days since most of the Sheridan team played in an actual game. They didn't show any rust at the plate Friday night at Hunt's Park.

Sherdian nearly scored in the first inning but used a huge eight-run third inning. That allowed them to pull away for an 11-8 victory against Fort Smith in the first game of pool play at the American Legion Katzer Tournament.

"Our guys hit the ball and I'm really excited about the way we played," Sheridan Coach Mike Moore said. "We have a lot of young guys out there. Our guys who are supposed to get hits had big ones, and the guys who expect to get a few were doing it as well. It was a good team win with pitching and defense as well."

Landon Feimster was a big part of the offense for Sheridan. He finished 4 for 5 with 2 runs, 2 RBI and 2 stolen bases. He hit a ground-rule double that nearly broke open the scoreless game in the first inning. He and his teammates finally broke through in the key third frame.

Fort Smith scored first to take a 1-0 advantage after two innings. But Sheridan opened the third inning with three consecutive hits and finished with seven hits before taking an 8-1 edge.

Jarrett Atchley, Feimster, Logan Ward, Mason Prater, Zach Carson and Grayson Graves all had RBI hits in the key frame.

"That's what we do," Feimster said. "We get it going and everybody gets hits. We love playing for each other and want everybody to do well. This is a great start to a fun summer."

Fort Smith (3-1) didn't make it easy on Sheridan (1-0) after that though. The Sportsman put together a four-run seventh inning to threaten a come-from-behind attempt. But Ward entered the game and got the final out with a strikeout to close out the game for Sheridan.

Fort Smith, which made the semifinals of last year's tournament, was guided by Paxton Pitts (3 for 4 with a walk, 2 runs and 2 RBI) and Bryce Morgan, who delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning.

Fort Smith chipped away at the lead all game with single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings before finally putting together a multi-run frame in the seventh.

"The boys fought back and didn't lay down," Fort Smith coach Trey Prieur said. "We dug ourselves a hole. Part of that I feel is my fault trying some different things and didn't quite work out. But we kept fighting. We felt like we had a chance. Just a little short."

It was a team effort on offense for Sheridan. Eight different players had RBI and all nine starters had hits in the winning effort. Sheridan's pitching staff pitched out of jams, as they stranded 12 runners in the game.

At a glance

Katzer American Legion Tournament

Friday’s games

Pool A at Hunt’s Park

Sheridan 11, Fort Smith 8

Elk City vs. Bartlesville, (n)

Pool B at Forsgren Field

Russellville vs. Three Rivers, (n)

Mountain Home vs. Bryant, (n)

Today’s games

Pool A at Hunt’s Park

Sheridan vs. Elk City, noon

Fort Smith vs. Elk City, 2:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Bartlesville, 5 p.m.

Fort Smith vs. Bartlesville, 7:30 p.m.

Pool B at Forsgren Field

Three Rivers vs. Mountain Home, noon

Three Rivers vs. Bryant, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Home vs. Russellville, 5 p.m.

Russellville vs. Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

At Forsgren Field

Pool A 3 vs. Pool B 4, 11 a.m.

Pool A 4 vs. Pool B 3, 1:30 p.m.

At Hunt’s Park

Pool A 1 vs. Pool B 2, 11 a.m.

Pool A 2 vs. Pool B 1, 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 4 p.m.



