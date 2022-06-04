Madison sworn in as new city clerk/treasurer in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Gravette City Council members voted unanimously to approve Dani Madison as the new city clerk/treasurer on May 26.

Madison was sworn in by Mayor Kurt Maddox and took her seat at the council table. She has been a member of the Planning Commission and had been serving as its secretary.

During the comment period at the beginning of the meeting, Carole Robel, treasurer of the Friends of the Gravette Public Library, addressed the council. She and Roy Perrine, president of the organization, presented a check to Karen Benson, library director. Robel said the $1,999 donation came from the proceeds of six fundraisers the organization conducted in 2021.

Council members voted to approve the second of two ward maps being considered. Maddox said both plans were very similar, but the second plan is slightly more square. An ordinance was passed adopting the new ward boundaries.

A resolution was passed declaring as surplus a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 1999 Cat 416C backhoe. The backhoe was approved as a trade-in for the purchase of a new backhoe. A second resolution was passed authorizing the mayor to negotiate a temporary contract for the services of the finance director for the city.

Council members voted to approve a lease agreement with the Friends of the Gravette Public Library for the use of two rooms in the former library building, one for a book sale room and the other for a storage room. The organization will use at least 80% of book sale proceeds to support library collections, programs and services.

A final resolution was passed approving adjustments to the 2022 budget. Finance Director Carl Rabey reported there had been no change in the financial statement or the bond fund since the May 12 Committee of the Whole meeting.