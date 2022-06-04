Tennis legend and LGBTQ rights activist Billie Jean King received France’s highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, on Friday. King, who is in France for the French Open, received the award in recognition of her contributions to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in athletics. She took part in a ceremony at the Elysee Palace at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The 78-year-old was back on the main clay court at the Paris tennis complex that hosts the French Open for a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of winning the 1972 title. The year before, King risked her career to help start the Virginia Slims Tour for professional women players. It led to the creation of the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973 as the organizing body for women’s professional tennis.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Friday that Lopez on Sunday will receive the Generation Award, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names. Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon. “Jennifer embodies everything about the Generation Award,” executive producers Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf said. “As a woman who does it all — in the acting, singing, dancing, producing, fashion and beauty realms — Jennifer Lopez is a timeless icon who’s made a lasting impact on film, TV, music and culture.” Lopez’s breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” She landed a leading role in “Selena” in 1997 and went on to appear in such films as “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers” and her latest, “Marry Me.” The 52-year-old on June 14 will release a Netflix documentary called “Halftime” — focusing on the second half of her career, with reflections on her milestones and evolution as an artist. As a singer, Lopez has had success on both the pop and Latin charts. She released her multihit debut “On the 6” in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” “All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.” And in 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” enters the MTV awards show as the leader with seven nominations. HBO’s “Euphoria” earned six nods, and “The Batman” followed with four. Vanessa Hudgens will host the show, which will air live. The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories. Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award.

Billie Jean King attends Logo's third annual "Trailblazer Honors" at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Thursday, June 23, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)







Jennifer Lopez arrives at the American Idol XIII premiere event, at UCLA, Royce Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





