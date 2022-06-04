New batting order clicks for Arkansas

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The University of Arkansas baseball team unveiled a new lineup Friday in the first game of the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

The result was a solid performance by Razorback hitters during a 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon at O'Brate Stadium.

Each Arkansas hitter reached base at least once. The Razorbacks (39-18) put a total of 17 on base with 9 hits, 6 walks and 2 hit batters in 8 innings against a Grand Canyon pitching staff that entered with one of the nation's top 30 WHIP figures, 1.37.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn stacked veteran players at the top of the lineup. The Razorbacks' 1 through 5 hitters were, in order, fifth-year senior Braydon Webb, fourth-year junior Brady Slavens, sophomore Cayden Wallace and fifth-year seniors Michael Turner and Chris Lanzilli.

That portion of the lineup finished 7 for 20 with 4 walks, 5 runs and 7 RBI.

"The way I look at it, we're toward the end of the season," Van Horn said before the game on the Razorback Sports Network. "This is do or die right now. Let the older guys go up top and let them get it done."

Hitting third and fourth, Wallace and Turner were the offensive stars for the Razorbacks. Wallace hit two solo home runs and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Turner went 3 for 4, walked once and had RBI hits in the second and sixth innings.

Wallace and Turner each drove in three runs. It was the first time Arkansas' three- and four-hole hitters both recorded three RBI in a game this season.

"I thought the offense, that was one of the most complete games we played," Turner said. "I thought the at-bats throughout the game were competitive every inning, and that makes it hard on the opposing pitcher, so that was good to see."

After falling behind by multiple runs early in many of its recent games, Arkansas was the aggressor Friday. The Razorbacks scored five two-out runs over the first and second innings to take a 5-0 lead.

Arkansas' four-run second inning forced Grand Canyon to the bullpen and chased Western Athletic Conference pitcher of the year Daniel Avitia after 1 2/3 innings. The Razorbacks had six consecutive batters reach base with two outs in the inning.

The two-out rally followed a play that threatened to send the Razorbacks to the dugout without any second-inning runs. Robert Moore walked to lead off, but was thrown out at second base on a delayed steal attempt when Jalen Battles took a third strike looking.

But Arkansas' next six hitters -- Peyton Stovall, Zack Gregory, Webb, Slavens, Wallace and Turner -- reached on a single, hit by pitch, single, walk, hit by pitch and single, respectively. Avitia threw 43 pitches in the inning.

Webb led off for the fourth time this season and the Razorbacks had never used the a lineup configured like the one against Grand Canyon. Van Horn said before the game that he designed the lineup with a successful stretch of games in April and May in mind.

"When we got it going probably four or five weeks ago, when Brady got hot, we put him in the two hole and we rolled," Van Horn said. "I've talked with all of these guys about where they're going to hit in the order, and they all seem pretty excited about it."

Arkansas improved to 11-5 when Slavens hits second in the order.