Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Centerton

• Jadon Birk, 19, of 908 N. 31st St. No. 7 in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Birk was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• Alexis Rivera, 45, of 214 Locust Ave. No. 1 in Port Chester, N.Y., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rivera was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Roberto Flores, 46, of 1218 W. Bishop Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Flores was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Victoria Sloan, 26, of 646 Ray Ave. in DeSoto, Texas, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Sloan was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.