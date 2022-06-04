Off the Wire





COLLEGE ATHLETICS

SEC OKs schedules, not football

The SEC approved future regular-season schedules and postseason formats for six sports -- just not football -- to conclude its annual league meetings Friday. SEC presidents and chancellors reached an agreement on schedules for men's basketball, women's basketball, soccer, men's tennis, women's tennis and softball to accommodate the addition of Oklahoma and Texas beginning in the 2025-26 athletic year. Future schedules and championship formats in all other SEC sports remain under discussion and will be announced at a later date. Football scheduling was a main topic of conversation at the league meetings, with coaches and athletic directors discussing the pros and cons of switching to a nine-game conference schedule and doing away with East and West divisions. The conversation was tabled, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said any movement on the future format could come in late summer or mid-fall. The highlights: Men's basketball teams will play 18 conference games: two permanent opponents home and away, one rotating opponent home and away, plus 12 remaining teams in single contests either home or away. Women's basketball teams will play 16 conference games: one rotating opponent home and away plus the 14 remaining teams in single contests either home or away.

FOOTBALL

QB Fitzpatrick retires

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring, he confirmed to The Associated Press in a text message on Friday, ending a career that spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL's most colorful and beloved journeymen. The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick's last stop was in Washington. Named the starter ahead of last season, he suffered a hip injury in the team's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and never returned to the field. Fitzpatrick finished with a 59-87-1 record as a starter in a career that began with St. Louis in 2005, with other stops in Cincinnati, Tennessee, Houston and Tampa Bay. Fitzpatrick ranks 32nd on the career list with 34,990 yards passing, 36th with 223 touchdown passes and 49th with 169 interceptions.

TENNIS

No Williams sisters on entry list

Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday. It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27. Serena Williams, 40, has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.

GOLF

Smith stays strong at Memorial

Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee the rest of the day by doing what Smith does best. He holed a 15-foot putt for par on the next hole and twice made 6-foot par putts for bunker saves down the stretch. His rounds of 67-69 to reach 8-under 136 and be in the lead going into the weekend are hardly a surprise. Billy Horschel putted for birdie on every hole and made four of them for a 68 that left him in the group two shots behind with Torrey Pines winner Luke List, PGA Tour rookies Cameron Young and Davis Riley, and Jhonattan Vegas. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) made the 2-over cut after an even-par 72, while Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) missed it following a 5-over 77.

Triplett leads Champions

Kirk Triplett shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly, Ken Tanigawa and Brett Quigley after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic. The 60-year-old Triplett had nine birdies in the bogey-free round, closing with pars on the par-5 eighth and par-3 ninth at Wakonda Club. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, he won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019. Bernhard Langer was at 66 with Stuart Appleby. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70, John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) an even-par 72 and Glen Day a 1-over 73.

BASEBALL

Kaat apologizes to pitcher

New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat reached out and apologized after referring to New York's breakout pitching star as "Nestor the Molester" during a broadcast Thursday night. "Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love," Cortes tweeted Friday. "He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn't need to. We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!" Kaat was explaining that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during the telecast of a game between Minnesota and Detroit when he used the offensive nickname. "'Nestor the Molester,' Nestor Cortes," the 83-year-old Hall of Famer said. "Angles and different speeds. He's a pitcher." Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast about the comment. "Obviously, we take these matters seriously and like in all cases will handle this internally and privately," Morse said. "Jim meant no ill will," he added. Cortes told The Associated Press late Thursday that Kaat's comment "didn't offend me at all" and "he didn't really mean it."





Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jim Kaat waves to the crowd before a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners in Minneapolis, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)





