OKLAHOMA STATE 10, MISSOURI STATE 5

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State will meet in an NCAA regional for the sixth time.

The host Cowboys, the No. 7 national seed, beat Missouri State on Friday night in the Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium to advance to a winner's bracket game against the Razorbacks at 6 p.m. today.

Oklahoma State (40-20) pounded out 14 hits against the Bears (30-28), including two home runs by Nolan McLean and a home run by Roc Riggio.

Cowboys shortstop Marcus Brown, a sophomore from Springdale who played at Shiloh Christian High School, went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a run.

Oklahoma State is 5-1 against Arkansas in NCAA Tournament games, but the Razorbacks won the teams' most recent postseason meeting with a 7-5 victory in 2015 at the Stillwater Regional.

Missouri State will play Grand Canyon (41-20) in an elimination game at noon today after the Razorbacks beat the Antelopes 7-1 in Friday's opener.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State last played in 2017 when the Cowboys won 8-3 in a regular-season game at Frisco, Texas.