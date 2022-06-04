Oklahoman charged after fatal I-40 crash





An Oklahoma man who police say killed three motorcyclists while driving intoxicated on Interstate 40 in May surrendered to authorities Friday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, Okla., ploughed his vehicle into six motorcyclists on I-40 near Dyer in Crawford County on May 12, police said. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, Santos was driving his pickup on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into the motorcyclists, who all resided in Louisiana.

Four other motorcyclists were injured. Santos, as well as a passenger in his car, were also hurt.

State police reported that Santos was intoxicated at the time of the crash, which occurred about 6 p.m. Road conditions were clear and dry.

It remains unclear how the driver was able to leave the state. Oklahoma authorities arrested Santos based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed after the deadly crash.

Authorities are charging Santos with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated; four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide; second degree battery and driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

The deceased are Patricia Lemar, 44, and Leonard Lemar, 46, both of Slidell, La.; and Malinda Shano, 50, of Terryton, La.



