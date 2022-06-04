On his own, Gator reaches semifinals

Ben Shelton made the short walk from the locker room Friday morning alone, his earbuds still in as he stepped onto Rebsamen Tennis Center's Stadium court at the Little Rock Open, several minutes before his Round of 16 opponent, Emilio Gomez of Ecuador.

Shelton, 19, was less than a week removed from winning the NCAA Division I singles title, and the atmosphere in Little Rock for the ATP Challenger Series event couldn't have been more dissimilar.

No Florida Gators gear. No teammates. No coach -- who also happens to be his dad -- or trainer.

Shelton is going at it solo. And it's working.

After his Round of 16 match was postponed due to rain Thursday, Shelton rolled into the semifinals Friday with a pair of straight-set victories, taking out second-seeded Gomez 6-4, 6-4 before running away from Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina 7-5, 6-1 in an afternoon quarterfinal.

"I have a mentality that I'm coming after whoever I'm playing and I'm going to be on offense," Shelton told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I feel lucky that I'm the young guy out here and I don't have to worry about defending points or how much money I'm making ... because I'm just a college kid."

Just a college kid might be an understatement, though.

Shelton, a native of Gainesville, Fla., was the top-ranked player in Division I, going 37-5 this season at Florida as a sophomore. In the singles championship, he didn't play a third set until the semifinals.

All coming from a kid who didn't begin playing tennis until he was 12. Still, Shelton's superiority earned him a wild-card spot at Little Rock from the United States Tennis Association.

Against Gomez -- currently No. 151 in the world and the second-highest ranked opponent he'd ever faced -- Shelton flashed his dominance.

He had break chances in each of his first three return games, eventually winning to go up 3-2. He won a whopping 50% of his first-serve return points. The top mark by a pro is Novak Djokovic at 36%.

Down 0-40, Shelton ripped off five straight service points to close out the first set 6-4.

They're all pieces of a game that Shelton has developed since last summer, when he failed to get past the second round of qualifying at an ATP Challenger event in North Carolina and the U.S. Open.

"I'm more fit," Shelton said. "I'm more tough and willing to go deep into points, and I don't think I'm relying on my serve as much."

As of now, Shelton said he plans on going back to school in the fall. His dad, Bryan, has led Florida's men's tennis as long as Shelton has played, so being a Gator was always the goal.

But summer success could very much alter those plans. Shelton is anticipating another wild card at next week's Orlando Open and a title at Rebsamen would only further establish his name at the top of tournament directors' lists.

That, however, will require two more wins, and even with backing from the local crowd, Shelton will have to earn both of them.

On his own.

"You have to be more responsible," Shelton said of being on the pro tour. "To go from the college season where the coaches are there every single second, there's a trainer traveling with you and there's a masseuse, I think it's good to go out on your own and figure things out for yourself."