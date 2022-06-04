100 years ago

June 4, 1922

• Relics and curios of days past often add to the interest of the history study and are brought to the class by SA pupils at the East Side Junior High. The most recent relic was a muzzle-loading rifle with the date 1845 stamped on it, brought to the class during the recent study of the Mexico wars. The gun was found partly buried in the Fourche mountains by David Sacrey, and was the center of attraction in the room. It was purchased by W. L. Brown, another pupil of the class.

50 years ago

June 4, 1972

• Retirement Consultants, Inc., a holding company, has bought SPA Properties, Inc., of Hot Springs, which owns and operates the Hometower Rehabilitation and Nursing Service Center. Retirement Consultants also announced plans for construction of a 10-story, 150 unit high-rise apartment for elderly persons adjacent to the Nursing Center on land formerly occupied by the Jack Tar hotel. The firm said it has formed a charitable research organization, the Helen and Kenneth C. Ellsworth Geriatric Research Foundation, to be housed on the fifth floor of the Hometower Nursing Center... On completion of the apartments, a spokesman for the firm said, the complex will be "the most extensive geriatric center of its kind in the nation."

25 years ago

June 4, 1997

• Another large out-of-state company is trying to corner its share of the Little Rock radio market, acquiring three of the area's top 10 stations in two separate deals with a combined value of $25 million. Citadel Communications Corp. of Tempe, Ariz., announced Monday it has entered into agreements to buy Little Rock stations KIPR-FM, 92.3, KARN-AM, 920, and KESR-FM, 102.1, respectively the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 6 stations in the Little Rock metropolitan area, according to Arbitron Co. ratings. The agreement also includes the Arkansas Radio Network and stations KRNN-AM, 1380, in North Little Rock, KARN-FM, 101.7 in Cabot, and KKRN-FM in Humnoke, and a construction permit for station KAFN-FM in Gould... After the deal is closed, Citadel will own 80 radio stations and operate an additional 11 stations through joint sales agreements or local marketing agreements.

10 years ago

June 4, 2012

• In a rare step, North Little Rock is going to court over one of its own boards. The city is appealing to a circuit judge to stop a decision by the Board of Adjustment, a council-appointed panel... At issue is a request approved by the Board of Adjustment on April 26 to grant a variance allowing an 8-foot-high, chain-linked fence with barbed wire on top around a commercial property... No fence exists now, and the city hasn't issued a permit for one to be erected, said Robert Voyles, director of North Little Rock Community Planning. The fence, requested for security reasons, would be next to an exit ramp off of Interstate 30 that leads into the downtown Argenta Historic District, he said... City Attorney Jason Carter said the city's appeal is based on the opinion that the fence "does not comply with our rules and we don't believe sufficient hardship exists to justify it."