Pandemic coverage changes

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is no longer publishing daily coronavirus data, charts and maps near the end of the A section in the iPad edition and at arkansasonline.com . Reader interest in this information has waned as the U.S. and Arkansas have entered a different stage of the pandemic. The Democrat-Gazette will continue to report on the impact and trajectory of the virus in Arkansas and around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pandemic coverage changesToday at 3:36 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT