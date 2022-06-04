Sections
Pea Ridge planners separate lot from Stephanie Estates subdivision

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- The Pea Ridge Planning Commission members approved a change May 18 in the preliminary plat for Stephanie Estates at a special Planning Commission meeting.

The subdivision, planned for property northeast of town off Bussey Lane, includes one-acre residential lots.

Dirk Thibodeaux, engineer, requested a lot to be separated from the subdivision as it was the original house for the property. He said the water source for the house is a well. He said the developer plans to sell the farmhouse and one-acre lot and doesn't want to wait until the final plat of the subdivision to sell it.

The Planning Commission members asked several questions, including about a pond behind the farmhouse and drainage for the subdivision.

"We were never going to do anything with the house; it doesn't affect the detention pond," Thibodeaux said.

Dr. Karen Sherman made a motion to approve the changes; Michael Wilhelm second the motion. The motion was approved.

