The world in brief: Russia sends supplies to space station

Russia sends supplies to space station

MOSCOW -- A Russian cargo spacecraft docked Friday at the International Space Station, delivering nearly 3 tons of supplies to its crew.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft smoothly docked at the space outpost about 3½ hours after the launch.

It delivered food, fuel and other supplies for the station's international crew.

While Russia's military action in Ukraine has heightened tensions in relations with the U.S., the Russian and American crew on the station have kept working as usual. Flight controllers in Houston and Moscow also continued to cooperate as always, according to NASA officials.

Burma court: Suu Kyi trial can continue

BANGKOK -- A court in Burma ruled Friday that state prosecutors have submitted enough evidence for the trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on an election fraud charge to continue, a legal official familiar with the case said.

The army seized power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year, saying there was widespread fraud in the 2020 general election. Its allegation was not corroborated by independent election observers.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won the election by a landslide, while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party suffered huge losses.

A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi's party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and a corruption charge.

The cases are widely seen as having been concocted by the military to discredit 76-year-old Suu Kyi and keep her from actively returning to politics.

A court in the capital, Naypyitaw, is hearing multiple charges against Suu Kyi and several colleagues, including the electoral fraud charge. The penalty for the offense is three years' imprisonment. Former President Win Myint and former Minister of the Union Government Office Min Thu are co-defendants in the case.

Iran reports another colonel's death

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran reported the death of another colonel of the elite Quds force of its Revolutionary Guards on Friday, the second in two weeks from the unit which oversees Iran's military operations abroad.

Quoting an unknown official, the early morning report by the official IRNA news agency said Col. Ali Esmailzadeh died during an "incident in his residence" days ago in city of Karaj, some 19 miles northwest of the capital Tehran.

It did not elaborate but denied reports that the colonel was assassinated.

Other news channels close to the Guard said Esmailzadeh fell from his rooftop or balcony. In May, two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike shot Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei five times in a car in front of his residence in Tehran.

Iran blamed his slaying on the United States and its allies, including Israel. Iran traditionally blames Israel for such targeted killings, including those on nuclear scientists over the past years.

Iran fooling nations, Israel leader says

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of deceiving the international community about its atomic activities as he met with the visiting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, paid a brief visit to Israel, which has long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and is opposed to any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

Bennett "expressed Israel's deep concern regarding Iran's continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies," his office said in a statement.

He "emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons."

Israel was a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal and welcomed the Trump administration's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, which caused it to collapse. The Biden administration has been trying to renew the accord, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for limits to and oversight of its nuclear program.

Iran has always said its nuclear activities are for purely peaceful purposes but has stepped up uranium enrichment after the collapse of the nuclear accord to near weapons-grade levels.

The U.S. and its allies say Iran has failed to answer questions from the agency over potential undeclared nuclear activities.

"It is essential that Iran does fully comply with its legal binding obligations under the NPT and separately with its comprehensive safeguards agreement with the [agency] without further delay," State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday.





In this photo taken released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with cargo transportation spacecraft Progress MS-20 blasts off for the International Space Station (ISS), from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, June 3, 2022. The second stage of the rocket bears the inscription "Donbass" and its nose cone has the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics painted on it. (Pavel Kassin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

