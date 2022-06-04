Southern Arkansas University Tech Graduates

Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Tech in East Camden held commencement ceremonies May 7, and the institution honored all of its graduates from the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a news release.

Graduates included residents of Southeast Arkansas.

Ashley Baggett from Warren earned a Basic Certificate in Medical Office Administration.

Branden Barnett from Rison earned a Technical Certificate in Welding.

Joseph Bostian from Wilmar earned a Technical Certificate in Aviation Maintenance.

John Burton from Monticello earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Phalia Carter from White Hall earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Ashley Clark from Kingsland earned an Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

E’Leecia Clark from Pine Bluff earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

John Clark from Sheridan earned an Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

Shar-Kel Dodds from Warren earned an Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

Kentirus Drew from Dermott earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Bayleigh Ellis from Warren earned a Technical Certificate in General Studies.

Kayti Goad from Warren earned an Associate Degree in Aviation Maintenance.

Jacob Hall from Rison earned an Associate Degree in Industrial Sciences & Technology.

Madysen Hamilton from White Hall earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Donganell Hoke from Rison earned a Technical Certificate in Welding.

Sky Hood from Pine Bluff earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Darrian Jones from Rison earned a Technical Certificate in Welding.

Trevor Langford from Pine Bluff earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Kyle Lowdermilk from Pine Bluff earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Ethan Matkin from New Edinburg earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Welding.

Torrie McCarthy from McGehee earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science Management.

Phoebe McGraw from Warren earned a Technical Certificate in Cosmetology.

Maira Mondragon from Lake Village earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

Darius Morris from Pine Bluff earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Welding.

Kimberly O’Dell from Banks earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences.

Ericka Oliver from Kingsland earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

Ricky Owens from Monticello earned a Technical Certificate in Welding.

Amaya Partman from Warren earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences.

Kayla Pitts from Eudora earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Jordan Pruitt from Warren earned an Associate Degree in General Education.

Nicole Reddick from Warren earned an Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

Christian Ryan from White Hall earned an Associate Degree in Computer Info Systems Technology.

Joel Scott from Sheridan earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Mary Stephenson from Sheridan earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Brandi Thiele from Monticello earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences.

Callie Weems from New Edinburg earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences.

Shannon Wilkerson from Kingsland earned an Associate Degree in Industrial Sciences & Technology.

Nathan Williams from Pine Bluff earned a Technical Certificate in Aviation Maintenance.

John’Niqua Wofford-Libbett from Monticello earned an Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

LeeAnn Young from Kingsland earned an Associate Degree in Health Sciences.