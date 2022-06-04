FOOTBALL

Gerald returning to Razorbacks

University of Arkansas defensive end Dorian Gerald announced Friday he would spend his seventh collegiate season as a Razorback.

Gerald, who transferred to Arkansas from College of the Canyons (Calif.) prior to the 2018 season, had posted on social media on April 25 that he had entered the transfer portal.

However, on Friday, he wrote on Twitter: "After many nights of prayers, and tons of support from my family, coaches and loved ones! I like to finish what I started!! I'll be finishing my last year of football here at THE University of Arkansas!!"

A UA spokesperson confirmed Friday that Gerald had been granted a seventh season, based on a series of injuries and the covid-19 pandemic season of 2020.

Gerald's veteran presence should be an asset on a Arkansas defensive line that will be thin entering the 2022 season.

Gerald's story as a Razorback has been one of injuries, including a broken bone in his leg suffered in practice after last year's season-opener against Rice.

The native of Florence, S.C., was also injured and lost for the year in the 2019 season-opener against Portland State and was injured in the 2020 season-opener against Georgia.

Gerald had an artery strain in his neck in 2019 that cost him the rest of the year and a leg injury in 2020 that cost him four games. Gerald had 1.5 sacks in the 2020 season-opener against Georgia, a 17-yard sack of D'Wan Mathis and a 6-yard combo sack with Bumper Pool on Stetson Bennett.

His most extensive playing time as a Razorback came in his first season in 2018, when he totaled 275 snaps and posted 21 tackles.

A 4-star prospect at West Florence (S.C.) High School, Gerald racked up 96 tackles, 43 for loss, and 22 sacks in 2 seasons in the California junior college ranks.

-- Tom Murphy

MOTOR SPORTS

Rockabilly 45 slated for I-30

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will visit Little Rock's I-30 Speedway tonight for the annual Rockabilly 45, which will pay $5,000 to win.

Entering Friday night's event at Batesville Motor Speedway, Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo., held the lead in the CCSDS point standings by 30 points over Brian Rickman of Columbus, Miss. B.J. Robinson of Bossier City, La., was in third, followed by Morgan Bagley of Longview, Texas, and Jonesboro's Hunter Rasdon.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for tonight's event with hot laps slated for 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the late models, also on the card will be the track's 305 winged sprint car, IMCA modified and IMCA stock car divisions.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 and children aged 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

PREP BASKETBALL

Kennedy named boys coach at Providence Academy

Velton Kennedy has been named the new boys basketball coach at Providence Academy in Rogers.

Kennedy previously served as the junior high coach and was a senior boys assistant coach.

Prior to joining the coaching staff at Providence in 2020, Kennedy served as a graduate assistant and manager with the University of Arkansas men's basketball program from 2014-19, and worked alongside Eric Musselman as a graduate assistant from 2019-20.

The Little Rock native graduated from Arkansas in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in recreation and sports management and a master's degree in operations management. In addition to his work with the Razorbacks, Kennedy has volunteered with organizations including the Boys & Girls Club, Arkansas Athletes Outreach, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Samaritan's Feet International and the Arkansas Dream Center.

"I am blessed and honored to be given the opportunity to be the new Varsity Boys' head coach at Providence Classical Christian Academy," Kennedy said in a news release. "I am committed and look forward to pouring into developing these young men spiritually and as skillful basketball players using our three E's: Energy, Effort and Execution. We look forward to a great season!"

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services