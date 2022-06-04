Super Quiz: U.S. Cities

1. Home of the headquarters of the United Nations.

2. It is colloquially known as "Indy."

3. It was founded in 1670 as Charles Town, honoring King Charles II.

4. Renowned for its music, cuisine and its annual Mardi Gras celebration.

5. Often referred to as the "Birthplace of California."

6. It hosts the International Balloon Fiesta, the world's largest gathering of hot-air balloons.

7. It is serviced by Logan International Airport.

8. Oral Roberts University is located here.

9. Nicknamed the "Capital of Latin America."

ANSWERS:

1. New York City, New York

2. Indianapolis, Indiana

3. Charleston, South Carolina

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

5. San Diego, California

6. Albuquerque, New Mexico

7. Boston, Massachusetts

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

9. Miami, Florida