Suspect in Jonesboro shooting killed in shootout after vehicle chase

A suspect in a Saturday morning shooting at Riceland Foods in Jonesboro was shot and killed by police, according to a Jonesboro Police Department press release.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed in the shootout, but they said he was a suspect in a shooting at Riceland Foods, located in the 200 block of Gee Street in west Jonesboro.

According to the news release, officers responded to a shooting at Riceland Foods at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds, and they began providing medical aid, according to the news release. The condition of the shooting victim was not known as of Saturday afternoon.

Police later identified a Riceland Foods employee as a person of interest, and they attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of the person's car. The drove away from police at low speeds, according to the news release.

Arkansas State Police executed a precision immobilization technique maneuver, or PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle on Interstate 555 near U.S. 463, the East Nettleton Avenue overpass, about 7 1/2 miles southeast of Riceland Foods. According to the news release, the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle and began shooting at police.

Officers from multiple agencies returned fire, killing the suspect, police said. No other injuries have been reported.