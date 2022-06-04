The nation in brief: Texas escapee who killed family slain; Iowan kills 2 women, himself at church; Analysis finds 2 U.S. monkeypox strains; Louisianians OK abortion-pill mail ban

Texas escapee who killed family slain

CENTERVILLE, Texas -- A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of a family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, died in a shootout with police late Thursday in Jourdanton, about 35 miles south of San Antonio, after driving the pickup more than 200 miles from the cabin, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez had an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol that authorities say may have been taken from the cabin, Clark said.

Authorities in Atascosa County -- about 220 miles southwest of the cabin -- spotted the stolen pickup late Thursday and followed it, staying behind so as to not alert Lopez of their presence, said Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Officers with Jourdanton police then used spike strips to flatten the truck's tires. But Lopez was still able to keep driving, stick his rifle out the window and fire several shots at officers before he hit two telephone poles and a fence, Soward said.

"He exited his truck. He fired additional rounds. At least four officers returned fire at the suspect," who was killed, Soward said.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a man along the Texas-Mexico border

Iowan kills 2 women, himself at church

AMES, Iowa -- A man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her, investigators said Friday.

Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, of Boone, drove up to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9mm handgun, they said.

Montang and Flores were killed, Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said, and Whitlatch shot himself. The women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking to the church for a weekly service that is popular with college and high school students, the sheriff said.

Fitzgerald said about 80 other students were in the megachurch, which is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

"Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims," the church said. It held a prayer service for the victims Friday morning.

Whitlatch and Montang had recently broken up, Fitzgerald said, and Whitlatch was arrested May 31 on counts of harassment and impersonating a police officer.

Whitlatch was released on bond the day he was arrested and had been scheduled to appear in court June 10.

Analysis finds 2 U.S. monkeypox strains

NEW YORK -- Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the U.S., health officials said Friday, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time.

Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified.

Analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine how long monkeypox has been circulating in the U.S. and elsewhere, said Jennifer McQuiston of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I think it's certainly possible that there could have been monkeypox cases in the United States that went under the radar previously, but not to any great degree," she said Friday.

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent rave concerts in Europe.

Louisianians OK abortion-pill mail ban

BATON ROUGE -- A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail won final passage in the state's Legislature on Friday.

The Senate voted 31-1 to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican.

Hewitt stressed during brief remarks to the Senate on Friday that the bill does not penalize women who seek abortions. It also states that contraceptive drugs and devices, including drugs known as morning-after pills and other emergency contraceptives used after sexual intercourse, are not considered abortion-inducing drugs under the law.

The bill requires that abortion-inducing drugs can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician.

Barring an unexpected veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes legal abortion, the bill will become law Aug. 1.

Penalties include prison sentences of one to five years.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports