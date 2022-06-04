Tools & Toys: Cribsi Petite Textured Vase and Pizuna Linens 400 Count Sheet Set

Pizuna Linens 400 Count Sheet Set

What’s to love: Sheet sets made in zero water discharge plants. The company says they “purify, recycle plant and wastewater, transform liquid waste into disposable dry solids and also produce reusable clean water.”

What does it do: The 100% cotton sheets are sweat wicking and temperature balancing. The set comes with two pillow cases, a fitted and an oversized flat sheet. The fitted sheet has elastic all the way around the edges, not just on the corners, which helps to keep the sheet secure. It also has little tags showing which edges are the long sides of the sheet. The sheet sets start at $31.99 and range in size from twin to king and are available in a range of colors. Visit pizunalinens.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Cribsi Petite Textured Vase

What’s to love: A small vase with a beautiful modern design.

What does it do: It is made of matte-white porcelain and is four inches tall and 3.25 inches at its widest part. The vase holds one or two stems, perfect for showcasing the best bloom from a garden. The vase is the smallest of several in a series that won a design award, the Gold HCZ Cup, in 2019. The vase sells for $49.95. For more information and to see the collection, visit cribsi.com.