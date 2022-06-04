UCLA 8, NORTHWESTERN 1

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Megan Faraimo pitched a complete game and hit a solo homer, helping No. 5 UCLA beat No. 9 Northwestern in a Women's College World Series elimination game Friday night.

Faraimo (23-5) gave up five hits and struck out 10. Maya Brady had three hits for the Bruins (49-9), who will play in another elimination game Sunday against the loser of Saturday's Florida-Oklahoma State matchup.

Danielle Williams (31-6) took the loss for Northwestern (45-13). She pitched a complete game and gave up 10 hits.

ARIZONA 3, OREGON STATE 1

Carlie Scupin had three hits and Arizona defeated fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. Arizona Coach Caitlin Lowe claimed her first World Series victory in her first season since replacing the retired Mike Candrea. Under Candrea, the Wildcats won eight national titles.

This Arizona team took a different road than previous ones. The Wildcats (39-21) lost their first eight conference games this season and finished tied for last in the league before turning things around.

Oregon State (39-22) got two runners on with two outs in the seventh, but did not score.





At a glance

NCAA Division I

Softball World Series

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball

Hall of Fame Complex

Oklahoma City

Double elimination

Today ’s games

All times Central

Game 7 Texas vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

(ABC)

Game 8 Florida vs. Oklahoma State, 6

p.m. (ESPN)









UCLA's Megan Faraimo pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)



Northwestern's Danielle Williams pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against UCLA on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)



Northwestern's Hannah Cady (16) tries to make a catch during the second inning of the team's NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against UCLA on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

