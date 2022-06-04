Pine Bluff letter: Vote for experience

Editor, The Commercial:

Partisan politics and crime are killing Pine Bluff, pardon the pun. Voting is a process where we elect citizens with experience fixing and addressing community problems. Pine Bluff needs to elect those looking to make a difference, not looking to make a paycheck. Candidates who are new to politics should prove themselves before being elected, because unproven folk will not remain engaged if they lose.

Regarding new people running for office, ask yourself, what public policy or issues have they supported? How did it help our city, and was their work enough to promote them to a city policymaker? Those you look to elect must have an eye for improving and developing the community. Someone said, focus on the kids, there is not enough for them to do. Some truth there, but the focus should be on jobs, because when kids graduate they leave Pine Bluff to find a job.

It is projected Pine Bluff will have approximately 31,000 residents in 2030. That's a loss of 10,000 people in eight years. Also, no city can survive on grants, because they expire. We need jobs, good-paying jobs.

Good-paying jobs create revenue to address basic services and a better quality of life and place. Nonetheless, many candidates are not addressing this issue. Public safety is the number one issue for every city. Where there is no law, there is no order or peace.

Public safety is the driver that promotes opportunity, general welfare and prosperity. ... Pine Bluff must have every position filled in the Police Department and Fire Department not later than June of next year.

Safe communities attract and maintain businesses and business development that produce jobs and revenue. Safe communities are magnets to draw people, visitors and events to the city. Ninety plus percent of the time safe communities are clean communities. Which candidate is looking at public safety and has a written plan?

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.