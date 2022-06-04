Walmart pivots from pandemic to party





FAYETTEVILLE -- The message was loud and clear Friday morning at Bud Walton Arena where 14,000 Walmart employees gathered for the giant retailer's Associate Celebration: Walmart is back.

The first meeting since the covid-19 pandemic shut down most of the world in early 2020 was raucous. Employees from around the globe chanted and cheered throughout the three-hour gathering. The event included celebrities, entertainers and musical acts as well as presentations from Bentonville-based Walmart's top executives that highlighted the company's accomplishments.

James Corden, host of "The Late, Late Show," served as master of ceremonies, his second time to lead the Walmart proceedings. He joked he was nursing a hangover and hadn't been to bed after spending the night out partying at Fayetteville night spots JJ's Grill and Maxine's Taproom with Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Walmart Chairman Greg Penner.

"We were like a three-man wolf-pack," Corden said. "It was unbelievable."

Musical guests included Yola and Jon Batiste, who told the crowd he purchased his first keyboard at a Walmart store. The Jonas Brothers closed out the meeting.

Mentalist Loir Suchard worked the crowd, amazing employees by telling them the name of their first kiss -- it was Carlos -- or asking them to select one of the 120,000 items found in a typical Walmart store -- a coathanger -- then revealing a card with the word coathanger written on it.

"Always think happy thoughts," he told the crowd. "Because you never know who might be reading them."

Key executives including Kath McLay, Sam's Club chief executive officer; Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International; and John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., noted the company was celebrating its 60th year in business and laid the retailer's success, historically and recently, at the feet of its workers. They told them that while much had changed over the years since they last met, the one constant has been the employees' dedication to their customers.

"I've missed this meeting," McKenna said and the crowd roared in response.

The event, which included performances by Walmart employees, was peppered with video stories of workers who overcame problems, developed innovations, or helped their communities. Penner also introduced several members of the Walton family, including Rob Walton, Jim Walton, as well as two of Jim Walton's sons, Steuart and Tom Walton, along with their families.

The 2022 winners of the Sam M. Walton Entrepreneur of the Year Award were the nine employees on the company's ReliOn Analog Insulin team. The private-label insulin, first offered by Walmart in the summer of 2021, saves customers between 58% and 75% off the cash price of brand insulin products, according to the company.

When McMillon took the stage, his first order of business was to set the record straight on the alleged night of partying with Corden.

"That did not happen," he told the crowd with a chuckle.

He introduced the 60-year history of Walmart as if it were a movie, complete with clips from films including "Apollo 13," "Clueless," "Jaws" and "Back to the Future."

"I love movies," he told the crowd.

"I love you, Doug," a voice in the crowd rang out.

"I love you, too," McMillon replied.

He said over the years the company has faced some tough reviews but Walmart has met its challenges with resilience and a culture that was willing and able to change with the times. He said that was never more apparent than when employees stepped up during the pandemic.

"When I see a great movie, I don't want it to end," McMillon said. "The good news is our movie is just getting started and you're the heroes, you're the stars, you all earned your star on our walk of fame."

But the retailer is still facing economic challenges. Walmart reported last month that profit fell 24% in the first quarter. Company executives said costs related to the pandemic and growing inflation contributed to the drop and left the retailer with excess inventory.

In a question-and-answer session with investors Friday afternoon, McMillon said the company is working hard to get costs down "from top to bottom" so second-quarter results will look better.

Although "we are long-term thinkers," McMillon said, "we care about the short term, we manage the short term, and over the last few weeks in particular, you saw the team react in a very detailed and aggressive way."

McMillon said some people inside the company called it "old-school Walmart," which he considered a compliment.

"We still know how to run a retail business down to the granular level, and when pressured, that's exactly what happened," he said.

Walmart has "a great strategy," McMillon said.

"We can build a more profitable company," he said. "Some of the things that we've started are really encouraging, and that'll result in a better bottom line as we continue to have a top line that grows share and earns the favor of customers and members, which is our goal."

"So we don't really see anything strategically that concerns us," McMillon said. "We just want to go faster to get those things done as we manage the short-term pressures, which seem to change fairly frequently."

The event was the last for Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs, who is leaving the company after 22 years. John David Rainey, who was present at the investor session, will take over the post on Monday.

McMillon thanked Biggs for his years of service with the company and his help with the transition of his successor. Then he asked Biggs if he had any last comments.

Biggs said the company's "in a fantastic position" and the leadership is strong.

"People have asked if it's so great, why are you leaving now, and that's because it's never over at Walmart," Biggs said. "There's never an end. It always keeps going."

"But when I look out the next three, four, five years, the upside I see for this company is unlimited," Biggs said.





Jon Batiste performs at the Walmart celebration Friday in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Batiste told the crowd he got his first keyboard at a Walmart. More photos at arkansasonline.com/64shareholders/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





