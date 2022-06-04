Work fulfills lifelong dream for Pea Ridge EMT

PEA RIDGE -- Ashlynn Andregg, an emergency medical technician with the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, is a native of Garfield who said she grew up coming to Pea Ridge regularly.

"Growing up, I always saw first responders as heroes, and I wanted to be able to help people like they did. I developed a heart for Christian medical missions young, and God placed first responder work on my heart as a way to help those in need physically as well as spiritually," she said.

Andregg is currently in paramedic school and due to finish in the summer of 2023. She is also in the fire academy and expects to finish those courses by the end of this summer. She lives at home with her parents, three sisters and one brother.

"The most rewarding moments for me as a firefighter/EMT are when I am able to touch another life with either spiritual or physical help. This is why I am here, and it is encouraging to see the ways God is working through me," she said. "I am proud to work in the town I grew up in. I love the hearts of the people that make this town special."