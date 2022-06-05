A royal return: Jazz Society’s Mardi Gras Costume Ball starts strong after delay





The Hot Springs Jazz Society's "fun"-raiser, the Mardi Gras Costume Ball and Contest, was delayed due to the omicron strain of covid-19, but not denied. Nor did stormy weather dampen the 10th iteration of the event, which took place May 21 in the second-floor ballroom of the Hotel Hot Springs.

Beth and Richard Gipe forewent their always-creative event costumes to reign as King and Queen this year. Sonja and Ike Eisenhauer were Duke and Duchess of the ball, at which guests dined on a buffet featuring gumbo, red beans and rice, muffuletta sliders and bread pudding and listened and danced to an eclectic set of tunes by the Delta Brass Express.

As is tradition, attendees were given the opportunity to bid in a silent auction, participate in first-, second- and third-place raffles, and purchase restaurant certificate-packed envelopes.

Costume contest winners were Ali Kunze of Magnet Cove, Best Woman; Ed Pace, Best Man; the Eisenhauers, Best Couple; and Teresa Clow, Crowd Favorite.

Proceeds raised during the event go toward such programs and initiatives as jazz-camp scholarships for Arkansas high-school students; concerts at the Garland County Library; and a free outdoor concert during Hot Springs' JazzFest.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



