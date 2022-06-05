Adorno stays hot during SAU’s win

Justin Pettigrew has known for four months who he would be giving the ball to.

To open the Division II College World Series, the first appearance ever for Southern Arkansas University, there was only one choice for the SAU coach -- freshman Jeremy Adorno, the Division II national player of the year.

Adorno entered Saturday 14-0 and had been the Muleriders' ace since February, when in his first start for SAU he threw a seven-inning no-hitter.

Behind Adorno's eighth complete game of the season, SAU defeated Rollins (Fla.) 3-1 in opening game Saturday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

There's something about having Adorno on the mound that brings good things for the Muleriders. In his previous two starts, he was responsible for 12 runs in 10 innings, but his offense had his back and SAU (47-11) won both games.

"If we've got one game to win, and he's healthy, he's going to get the ball every time," Pettigrew said.

It was an uneasy start for Adorno on Saturday. The first batter of the game for Rollins (40-16) reached on an error by SAU shortstop Riley Orr and a single gave the Tars two runners on with no outs. Adorno struck out the next two batters and allowed Orr to redeem himself on a ground ball to get out of the jam.

The Muleriders opened the scoring in the second inning. With two outs, Tucker Burton and Chris Lyles singled to bring Connor Allen to the plate. Allen the hit a 1-0 pitch from Rollins starter Jaylyn Whitehead (10-3) over the fence in left left to give the Muleriders a 3-0 lead.

That was the end of it offensively for SAU as Whitehead kept the lineup quiet from then on -- retiring 14 batters in a row at one point.

"[Whitehead] had a [1.60] ERA, so obviously he's been really good," Pettigrew said. "He was a quality arm, that had done it all year long. A lot of people are going to look at and [say], 'Well, you guys only scored 3 runs,' But with a guy with an ERA under two, I liked the fact that we raised that ERA a little bit."

Rollins wouldn't go away quietly, getting loading the bases in the seventh inning with no outs. Cameron Meehan brought in Rollins' first run on a hit to center field, but Parker Smith was thrown out advancing to third base for the first out. Adorno then avoided any further damage when he forced Tars catcher Jerrod Herron to hit into a double play.

"That was that was a huge momentum play," Pettigrew said. "Jeremy made a great pitch and our middle [infield] did a good job of turning it and getting us back in the dugout. That was huge for us, putting out the fire, slowing their momentum down and trying to kill that energy."

It was the Muleriders' first World Series victory since defeating Grand Canyon 23-22 in the 1987 NAIA World Series.

SAU, the No. 3 seed, will next face No. 2 Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.) on Monday at 6 p.m. Central. In another first-round game Saturday, Point Loma defeated Illinois-Springfield 8-1.