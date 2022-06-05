All-faceted star

There's nothing at all threatening or intimidating about Benton's Alyssa Houston when it comes to describing her character or personality.

Ask her softball coach, Heidi Cox, and she'd be quick to tell anyone that her multi-faceted junior is about as affable, soft-hearted and personable as any player she's ever coached.

However, there's another aspect about Houston that typically breeds a much different response, particularly from those who don't know her personally.

Her athletic, 5-10 frame can be an imposing, menacing-like sight to Benton opponents before she ever step into a softball infield, and it heightened even more once Houston began doing the kind of things that made her a two-time, all-state honoree.

That was a good thing for Benton.

"It certainly helped us, that's for sure," Cox said with a laugh. "Just her presence and the way that she leads, and to be honest, she doesn't really have to say much. The kids believe in her, they trust her and have all the confidence in the world in her. She has a genuine care for her teammates, and that ties in to the great personality she has.

"But she comes in to work, too. To do what she does and be such a great athlete, it's just unreal."

The majority of the things Houston did for the Lady Panthers this spring was unreal, which is precisely why she's this year's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year.

Houston batted .407 with a team-high 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in. She also had an astronomical .804 slugging percentage for a team who vanquished everyone they faced en route to a 32-0 record and a second straight Class 5A state championship.

"Really, it was just about all of us staying together, playing together and understanding what our roles were and accepting them," said Houston, who was also an All-Arkansas Preps pick as a forward for the Lady Panthers' basketball team. "We had to execute what we needed to do offensively and defensively, and I thought we did that throughout the season. We did have one concern going in because we lost a pitcher [Tuesday Melton] who graduated.

"So with that, me and Elana [Scott] both knew we had to step up whenever we were on the mound. We had to work our corners, work our locations ... just improve on everything in order to put forth our best effort when we were out there."

The one-two pitching punch formed by Houston and Scott, who joined her teammate on the All-Arkansas Preps softball first team, was by far the most dominant in the state. Scott gave up 28 hits, 7 earned runs and struck out 138 in 92 2/3 innings while compiling an earned-run average of 0.529. Opponents also hit .094 against her, which is astonishing considering the high level of competition Benton routinely faced.

Houston's domination as a hurler was just as staggering. She pitched 85 1/3 innings and allowed 22 hits and 6 earned runs with 175 strikeouts. Her ERA was 0.492 and teams batted .079 when she was on the mound. What's even more absurd is that the opponent batting average dipped to zero during state tournament play.

"I can talk about her talent all day long," Cox said. "But I continuously stay impressed with her just coming in each day and trying to improve on every aspect of her game. I've always known how great of a softball player she'd be this year, and she showed that, especially with the way she produced in big moments. But it wasn't until the end of the season when we were looking at stats, and [assistant] Coach [Chris] Murphree goes, 'Look at the opponents' batting average against our two pitchers.'

"We were like. 'Whoa.' The no-hitters, those things, we all see that. But the things teams weren't able to do against Alyssa were just jaw-dropping. I mean, it was literally amazing at what she accomplished and how overpowering she was."

Houston, who also plays third base, wasn't always causing jaws to drop, though, at Benton. A few years ago, she admitted she constantly had chills running up and down her back because of a somewhat, eye-opening situation she found herself in.

"My freshman year, I was terrified," she said. "I was playing varsity with my friend, Addison Davis, and we were the two freshmen playing with all these upperclassmen. We were like, 'Oh Lord, what are we doing?'

"But the thing about it is that those upperclassmen would always talk to us and make us feel like we belonged."

Led by Houston's excellence, the season the Lady Panthers put together belongs in the conversation for best-ever in Arkansas high school history. Benton, which hasn't lost since the covid-19 shortened 2020 season, went 8-0 against teams that played in state title games, recorded 18 shutouts and yielded just 23 runs. The Lady Panthers also scored 10 runs or more 16 times and will take a 64-game winning streak into the 2023 season opener.

But Houston insists there will be no added pressure on her and the rest of the Lady Panthers to continue to build on that run or capture a third consecutive state crown. She explained that the team didn't feel much duress this year when they were in the middle of that lengthy win streak, either.

"Coach Murph always preached to us that there was no such thing as pressure," she said. "You have to up your standards, do what you have to do and execute no matter who you play or what the situation is. Do that, and you won't have that feeling of being uneasy. We created so much craziness and chaos in practice that whenever it was game time, we'd be at ease.

"For me, I knew I had to throw strikes and not walk batters whenever I pitched. And hitting wise, the big thing was adjusting to different speeds. You'd go from really, really slow this day, and then a couple of days later, someone would pitch low 60s. But we all knew what to expect, and we all knew how to adjust. I think that said a lot about the character of our team in general."