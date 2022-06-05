An American Journey: Momentary festival offers infusion of place

If you're not planning a cross-country trip this summer, you can still get the feeling of having visited eight very distinct American communities by attending the Live in America festival at the Momentary.

The music and performance art event, which started June 2, will feature more than 300 artists through June 12, transporting guests to Albuquerque, Detroit, El Paso/Juarez, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Northwest Arkansas, San Juan and Sumter County, Alabama.

Tickets are free, which means many events have sold out, but festival organizers encourage everyone to come anyway and get on waitlists for the chance to see the special programming they've worked on bringing to Northwest Arkansas for the past few years.

Cynthia Post Hunt, programmer of theater and dance at the Momentary, has been working on the festival with Fusebox since before the contemporary art space opened.

"Performances are very celebratory, very of-place, with works made by artists who live in the region and are based there, part of the community and making work about what it feels like to live in that place and bring it here to share with our audience," Hunt says. Most of the works are "more about the feeling (of the place) rather than a description or politics and [they] flow from piece to piece."

Each one is a microscopic look at what it might feel like to visit that city or region, dipping audience members into the energy of the place. Hosting the performances over the span of two weeks allows a better quality of experience, Hunt says, by slowing down the pace of an ordinary music and arts festival.

"In the field of contemporary performance or music, it's usually about how much you can cram in a weekend, so we were trying to come up with a different way it could be," Hunt says.

Each weekend day will have a full slate of events, such as those for New Orleans on June 4 and Albuquerque on the second weekend.

YOU START ON THE STRIP

Kicking off Live in America June 2 was a submersive experience that paid homage to Las Vegas, what people think of when they think "Vegas" and the parts of it that locals enjoy, says Justin Favela, who was in Elvis costume that night. Visitors experienced a series of vignettes while walking through the Momentary tower and projections that imitated the sensory overload of the Vegas strip. Performances started outdoors with Brent Holmes, an artist whose work centers on the forgotten Black history of the American cowboy.

The Vegas crew provided a series of small, personal performances that were not straight cabaret but gave visitors a similar variety of experiences they might ordinarily find in Vegas, with some productions reflecting a casino experience, Favela says.

"A lot of people see Vegas as an artificial place, but we want to point out how interesting our history is, how amazing people here are and how we're a reflection of what the rest of the world wants when they travel and what kind of fun they want to get into," Favela says. The Vegas artists wanted to shed a new light on the old destination.

The set for the Vegas performances was an extensive, cardboard replica that was designed to highlight the playfulness, experimental and ephemeral nature of Sin City. Getting it across the country in mint condition meant packing it up in a U-Haul.

There were nods to the Rat Pack, glamorous old days of Vegas, but mainly Favela and the other Vegas artists focused on the art community of current times and the absurdities they find in their city.

POW WOW

Closing out Live in America is the Albuquerque Pop-Up Powwow with Indigenous artists performing a "glitterized" version of rituals, healing and celebration by Two Spirit, Indigi-queer people.

Ty Defoe (Oneida/Ojibwe Nations), a Live in America producer, facilitator and interdisciplinary artist, says the performances should draw attention to the history of tribal nations in the initial waves of colonization as they were forcibly removed from lands and the genocide and persecution of tribal practices that followed. But the art form will be used to bring out "voices that need to be heard and seen in the world ... helping us create space for personal interaction of the greater community of Turtle Island," Defoe says.

The glitterized event will include a performance by a "fabulous" drag queen, Lady Shug from the north land of lakes, who will also act as an emcee; Tony Enos, a Two Spirit LGBT performer; and hoop dancers from New Mexico.

"What we're doing is decolonizing what may feel and look like a traditional Powwow by creating a fluidity," Defoe says. "All genders and sex orientation and vast experience are welcomed into the historically genderized roles."

The Powwow started by looking at the cultural landscape of the four corners area and wanting to bring a snapshot of the location and the people who inhabit it, says Jamelyn Ebelacker (Santa Clara Pueblo), a creative producer and facilitator. Albuquerque is home to the largest Indigenous gathering and Powwow in North America.

"It brings people from all over America and the world, every tribe in the U.S ... such a beautiful mix of culture and peoples ... but with the same values and traditions and practices," she says.

Vendors with bead work, pottery and other art forms will be with them, which is one way to support their community, says Amanda Nita Luke, a producer and stage manager.

CHANGING CONTEMPORARY PERFORMANCE

Director of Live in America Carra Martinez says she saw in the U.S. a sort of circuit for performance artists, a general path of typical venues around the country that artists could take once they get into the network. Creating Live in America was by its nature a way to give more artists performance spaces and resources without placing outside expectations on their work.

"If you're a person from a community and do not know how to enter that system, it's a challenge to have your community concept of performance outside of your community," Martinez says. "We wanted to think about what performances look like outside of New York and Los Angeles and outside of these established festival systems and performance spaces."

In Fusebox's first attempt to build the festival, Martinez says the team worked for six months before realizing that they were following a more traditional festival formula. They completely scrapped everything and started again, this time with a mind toward taking care of communities and inviting their members in a way that's both translatable and welcoming.

We thought about "what does that teach us about who we are in this idea of America, and to learn one another better and take care of them better," Martinez says. "Those were the wishes and hopes for what this project would become."

What made the difference in the second round of building the festival was to identify facilitators, leadership teams from each of the regions the festival highlights, so that they can define what art means to their area rather than it coming from the top down. They worked with the teams over the course of four years, allowing them to select programming, set budgets, influence the way contracts were written and make other decisions with no preconceived notions of how any of it would go.

Doing it that way made the festival more accessible for artists, while making tickets free of charge is in the hopes of making it more accessible to the audience.

"The whole ethos of Live in America is finding paths to art making and creativity in nonformal ways, because those in the community may not have formal ways of training into art," Martinez says. "This festival celebrates those kind of community-based pathways into it."

A performance artist in San Juan, Puerto Rico, appears in this photo by Erika P. Rodriguez, courtesy of Live in America/Fusebox. Puerto Rico will be featured June 10 during the Momentary's Live in America festival. (Courtesy Photo)

A Pueblo hoop hancer in Albuquerque, N.M., is chronicled in this photo by Ashley Lynn Browning, courtesy of Live in America/Fusebox. The second weekend of the Momentary's Live in America festival includes a Pop-Up Powwow from noon to 6 p.m. June 12 on the Momentary Green. (Courtesy Photo)