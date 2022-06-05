Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas' active covid cases return to February level

by Teresa Moss | June 5, 2022 at 9:55 p.m.
Thomas Cook, with the Arkansas Army National Guard, finishes administering a test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru screening site at UAMS on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited the medical campus to welcome 12 Arkansas National Guard soldiers who are helping with the demand at the drive-thru screening site. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/15uams/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas' active cases of covid-19 rose Sunday to their highest level since February, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

With new cases of the coronavirus outpacing recoveries, the number of active cases rose to 4,939 on Sunday, up by 140 over Saturday. It's the highest total number of active cases in Arkansas since 5,339 were reported on Feb. 28.

State officials reported 299 new cases of covid-19 on Sunday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 854,946. Of those, 829,279 are considered recovered.

Sunday's jump of 299 covid cases was the most for a Sunday since March 13. Although it was a decrease from the 472 cases reported on Saturday, it was an increase from the 250 cases reported the previous Sunday. 

The state's covid hospitalizations rose two on Sunday, to 96. The number has risen by 29 since last Sunday and briefly topped 100 last week.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT