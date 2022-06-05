Arkansas' active covid cases return to February level

Arkansas' active cases of covid-19 rose Sunday to their highest level since February, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

With new cases of the coronavirus outpacing recoveries, the number of active cases rose to 4,939 on Sunday, up by 140 over Saturday. It's the highest total number of active cases in Arkansas since 5,339 were reported on Feb. 28.

State officials reported 299 new cases of covid-19 on Sunday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 854,946. Of those, 829,279 are considered recovered.

Sunday's jump of 299 covid cases was the most for a Sunday since March 13. Although it was a decrease from the 472 cases reported on Saturday, it was an increase from the 250 cases reported the previous Sunday.

The state's covid hospitalizations rose two on Sunday, to 96. The number has risen by 29 since last Sunday and briefly topped 100 last week.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.