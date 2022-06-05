Bankruptcy report

ALEXANDER Tiffanie Morgan, 2318 Hilldale Road, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA William James Reed, 241 Reed Town Road, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amber McKinney, 1101 Clay St., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anthony D. Hunter, 105 N. Peake St., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shelia A Hunter, 105 N. Peake St., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Sheila Charmone Gulley, 1249 Dr. M. L. King Jr., Drive, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
BAUXITE Tiffany Ellen Zimmerman, 7351 Ore Trail, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Joshua E. Ivy, 1 Moe CR, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Marshall Tyler Mothershead, 1403 N.E. Beta Lane, Apt. 104, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Matthew Cole Perry, 400 Ark. 62 Spur, Apt. 8, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nina Rose Perry, 400 Ark. 62 Spur Apt. 8, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
BONO Melissa Danielle Nichols, 1472 County Road 323, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Tad Smith, 47 Neal Cove, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Martina Smith, 47 Neal Cove, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
CABOT Catherine Bridget Nolan, 20 Dale Drive, Apt. 1, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Catherine Bridget Nolan, 20 Dale Drive Apt. 1, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Daniel Patrick Sitzmann, 73 Hickory Bend Drive, June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Kiera Ellis, 241 Allison St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAVE SPRINGS Brian David Ferguson, 300 Sand Bar Lane, Unit B, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Haley Jane Ferguson, 300 Sand Bar Lane, Unit B, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Connie Lynn Smith, 462 Red Robin St., May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
CHERRY VALLEY James Robert Bennett, P.O. Box 215, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Esther Rebecca Bennett, P.O. Box 215, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
COLT Richard Newborn Jr., 4142 Ark. 261, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Holly Riley, 1922 Independence Ave., May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Timothy Riley, 1922 Independence Ave., May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ashanti Johvonna Wallace, 2006 Marilyn Drive, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
COTTON PLANT Arthur L. Crenshaw, 507 E. Lynch St., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Earnestine Crenshaw, 507 E. Lynch St., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
DAMASCUS Matthew J. Abercrombie, 18 Longtree, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Jonathan Blake Wright, 1120 S. Tyler St., May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
DOVER Jeremy Lee Hilderbrand, 219 Sprouse Drive, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Elizabeth E. Spalding, P.O. Box 1312, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Glen Alden Woodward, 241 Wedgeview Drive, June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Kent A. Schwab, 2529 N. Center St., May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ashton P. Schwab, 2529 N. Center St., May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Tina Rena Jackson, 730 Moore St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Zachary Daniel Moore, 4619 S. 30th St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anthony R. Crockett, 2023 Dallas St., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nikki Thi Nguyen, 3521 Boone Ave., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
David W. Furr, 2105 S. S St., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Susan Marie Kurvin, 16462 W. Spring Valley Road, June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Linda Rapp, 200 Rapatui Lane, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Charity Leann Thomas, 2124 George Lane, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
HELENA Gloria Scoggins, 351 Phillips 334 Loop, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOPE Tammy L. Muldrow, 1021 W. Sixth St., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Faron L. Kirkpatrick, 4033 Ark. 294, May 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Entarius M. Jemison-Wilson, 1609 Alonzo Road, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Whitney M. Jemison, 1609 Alonzo Road, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brandon Shea Jones, 313 Holmes Road, Apt. 2, May 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Chanda Lynette Randel, 2818 Dacus Lane, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
JUNCTION CITY David Lee Cushman, 1135 N. Elm, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Heather Diane Cushman, 1135 N. Elm, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Victor Warren Jr., 17 Scarlet Maple Court, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Geraldine Phillips, 1820 Simpson St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Chasity C. Meredith, 10 Sunnydale Drive, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Glenn A. Butkovic, 2221 Wentwood Valley Drive, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Derrick Wilbert, 3004 S. Chester St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Deborah Johnson, 3020 Main St., May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dwana Mitchell, 2216 South Izard St., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rami Elsaadi, 14408 Jerome Drive, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lora Elizabeth Bueker, 1421 N. University Ave., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
William Rollin French, 1519 Glenda Drive, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessica Dawn French, 1519 Glenda Drive, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Robin Lee Nix, 1510 Bettis Road, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Billy Joe Nix, 1510 Bettis Road, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Frank Cooksey, 107 Hidden Falls Lane, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sholanda Chante Gray, P.O. Box 13554, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joyce Starks, 100 Audubon, Apt. 816, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAINBURG Jeneffer Lean Fisher, 625 Graham St., May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT DeAndre Elston, 1807 Congress St., Apt. A, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Douglas A. Howard, 12021 Paul Eells, Apt. 202, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brian K. Lindsey, 5901 JFK Blvd., Bldg. 4, Apt. 402, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kimberla Valley, 7625 Vestal Blvd., Apt. 20, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alicia Louise Nash, 3021 Salinas De Hidalgo, May 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Pamela M. Vines, 5709 Trammel Estates, June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeffrey William Miller, 712 Graham Ave., June 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
PANGBURN Darrel Wright, 119 LH Wright Lane, May 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sharon Wright, 119 LH Wright Lane, May 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Christopher W. Roofe, 1634 Greene 601, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Misty D. Roofe, 1634 Greene 601, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
PEARCY Raymond W. Carter, 188 Millstone Place, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Hollie L. Carter, 188 Millstone Place, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE Paul Wayne Biggs, 713 N. Magnolia St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Mona Darlene Phillips, 2611 W. 34th Ave., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Courtney Jenee Wynne, 2710 S. Taft St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ebony Allmond, 1605 W. 25th Ave., May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Portia R. Tynes, 3203 S. Linden, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Deborah Reihart, 1105 Clayton St., May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
POCOLA Richard Alan Featherston, 1605 Gregory Lane, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristi Michelle Featherston, 1605 Gregory Lane, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Frankie W. Reed, 15635 Timberpath Road, May 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Janet Kay Owens, 2012 S. 13th, Apt. 21, May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Bryan Shannon Steward, 314 Roundabout Circle, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shannon Medina, 218 Joy Drive, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD John D. Ronsse, 10 Fox Grove Lane, June 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Donna L. Ronsse, 10 Fox Grove Lane, June 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Vlad Ionut Paunescu, 215 S. Holly Drive, May 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Melissa Grace Paunescu, 215 S. Holly Drive, May 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Roger D. Yarbrough II, 2701 Hyatt Ave., May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leonel Magana, 417 N. Pleasant St., Apt. 107, May 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leonor Mercado De Cuenca, 750 S. 40th St., D203, May 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Mary Louise Capwell, 162 Drew Place, Apt. B, May 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ramon Antonio Colon Carreras, 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Apt. 813, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeanette Saldana Caro, 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Apt. 813, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
STRONG Kathy Lynn Shepard, 661 Monument Road, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Jose M. Hernandez, 1220 Martha St., May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Dianna Lynn Stevens, 152 S. Willow Ave., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Esther Velina Gabbert, 1000 Whitlatch Ave., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joseph Wayne Gabbert, 1000 Whitlatch Ave., May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Brian J. Becker, 414 N. 14th, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer M. Becker, 414 N. 14th, May 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
WARREN Katherine Jones, 610 Boyd St., May 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ebony M. York, 13 Cypress Grove, June 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Amanda L. North, 710 Dover Road, May 31, 2022, Chapter 7.