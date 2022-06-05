Baptist youth meeting to return after 3 years

When covid-19 hit Arkansas in March 2020, its existence shut down one of the biggest Baptist conference events held annually in the state. With covid cases declining steadily in most parts of the state, the Regular Arkansas Baptist State Young People's Convention will kick off next Sunday after a two-year hiatus from in-person activities.

Cynthia Bullard, the state youth director, said she and her staff are excited about the four-day event, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. in Pine Bluff.

More than 300 churches throughout Arkansas make up the conference. Participants will come together for a time of fellowship that many have said they missed.

"This will bring a holistic atmosphere and a spirit of kindness and compassion of God, which is contagious," said Bullard. "It will also benefit the city financially because we will be spending dollars at the local hotels and businesses."

The opening night on Sunday will begin with the Angel Network Concert under the direction of Lakita Porter.

"Our Margaret Thrower Angel Network Concert, which honors young people around the state of Arkansas, will feature mostly local artists," said Porter. "Music is vitally important to our convention as it keeps the worship flowing, engages the young people, and, most importantly, spreads Jesus Christ's gospel through music."

Featured artists will include Kennon Coleman, Malik Oliver, Another Chapter, and Patrick Bean and Bonified. Porter and her staff, which includes choir director the Rev. Ricky Porter, music director the Rev. Justin Barnes, five musicians and three section leaders make up part of the RABC Young People's Choir, which in the past has had more than 100 singers including the praise team and the young men's choir.

This year, however, the choir number of participants was cut down to 50 due to covid-19 restrictions.

In 2021 the concert was held virtually and prerecorded. While those in attendance for the recording had a spiritual experience, Bullard said there were some technical challenges.

"We had challenges with constituents having disruption with internet service because streaming on social media platforms uses a lot of data," said Bullard. "Virtual is an awesome technique especially when sessions are hybrid. However, it's no comparison to an in-person session."

In 2020 when the uncertainty of covid-19 was prevalent, Bullard said she felt powerless because there was no control over covid-19 and it was imperative to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"It wasn't safe health-wise and we couldn't risk the health or safety of those who were vulnerable," she said. "We were devastated that we couldn't meet in person. This hadn't happened to us before and our staff had to come together quickly and strategize how we could produce a session that we would not only be proud of but that God would be pleased."

As the convention enters its 88th annual session Bullard said she misses the youth and is looking forward to seeing how much the children have grown physically and spiritually since 2019, needing "to lay eyes on them."

Bullard said nothing can compare to the human touch and closeness in the body of Christ's worship experience that is only available in person.

"It is an expression that is only available in person," she said. "We need the human touch and hearing the voice of another worshipper is needed. It's where we get an additional strength to keep going."

Covid protocols will be in place as well as limited seating for delegates, suspension of hands-on activities and a shortened session schedule. Past conventions included basketball tournaments, praise dance teams and classroom gatherings throughout the week.

"We will follow all of the facilities' protocols and current CDC guidelines," said Bullard. Despite the pandemic there is still work to be done, she added.

"It's time," she exclaimed. "The work is just as heavy and the needs of our young people are even greater. We have a responsibility to continue the assignment that's before us."

With a staff that Bullard says works diligently every year to provide a phenomenal worship experience, she said this year attendees can expect that bar to be raised to a higher level. New this year will be food trucks on campus and mental health and emotional wellness professionals.

The convention includes four days of classes, contests, and daily sermons concluding Wednesday with communion, an awards ceremony, and the state director presentation.

"We will have a candlelight remembrance of our children killed senselessly in mass shootings, a worship dance team, and much needed praying and phenomenal preachers declaring the Word of God," she said.

Reverend James Mackey is the convention president and Nina Glover is the woman's auxiliary president. LaToya Alexander and Nicole McGinister are the assistant state youth directors.

"Our staff is excited about the State Young People's Convention and it's our hope that God is pleased with the work that has gone forth," said Bullard.

Bullard said tickets are $10 each for the Margaret Thrower Angel Network Concert and can be purchased by contacting Bullard at (870) 489-5454.

Over 500 people attended the last Regular Arkansas Baptist State Young People’s Convention held in June of 2019, after which covid-19 shut down all in-person operations for the following two years. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Cynthia Bullard, the state youth director of Regular Arkansas Baptist State, embraces a young person during the 2019 Young People's Convention. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)