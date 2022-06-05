BASEBALL: Frazier delivers walk-off win for Sportsman

FORT SMITH -- Jett Frazier found himself at the plate for Fort Smith with the bases loaded, two outs and the game tied. With one swing of the bat, he delivered for the Sportsman at Hunt's Park.

Frazier grounded a hit right back up the middle for a game-winning single, and the celebration was on after that for the Sportsman. The hit capped a three-run seventh-inning rally for a 6-5 victory against Elk City (Okla.) in pool play of the American Legion baseball Katzer Tournament.

"We feel really good right now," Frazier said with a smile. "I just wanted to put the ball in play in that spot either on a line or in a gap. We have put some pressure on ourselves in the final inning, but we turned it on. This was a great team win."

Fort Smith was down 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh. Izac Sizemore started the rally with a one-out double. Paxton Pitts followed that with a double of his own for an RBI. Reed Carroll then singled, moving Pitts to third. Eli Gilreath hit a deep sacrifice fly to tie the game at 5-5.

Eli Caldarera reached with a hit by pitch and Ben Beland kept the game alive by reaching base after striking out when the ball got away from the catcher. That set the table for Frazier, the former Fort Smith Northside Grizzly and Arkansas Tech signee, who then got his second hit of the game for the win.

"This was a good come-from-behind win," Sportaman Coach Trey Prieur said. "The whole game it seemed like we were going through the motions and we were close. That seventh inning was what we needed. Sizemore got us going and we finally did what we needed to do to get that win here."

In all practicality, it was an elimination game for both Fort Smith and Elk City. Fort Smith nearly rallied in its 11-8 loss Friday against Sheridan with a four-run seventh inning but fell short. The Sportsman didn't come up short Saturday afternoon.

"We've put a lot of pressure on us in the seventh innings of these games," Frazier said. "We know we can play better than we have the past two games. We have been off, but we put it together when it mattered most. I'm proud of our team."

Elk City took an early 1-0 lead after two innings and pushed that edge out to 4-0 after four inning. They took advantage of a dropped pop up with two outs from the Sportsman that scored two runs in the fourth inning.

Fort Smith (4-1) rallied in the fifth inning when it used a three-hit, three-run frame. Pitts hit a two-run triple that scored Will Rollans and Sizemore. Carroll then brought Pitts home with a sacrifice fly to cut Elk City's advantage to 4-3.

Pitts finished the game with a 2-for-4 performance that included 2 extra-base hits, 2 runs scored and 3 RBI.

Elk City scored again in the seventh inning to give itself a 5-3 lead when it got a run again off an error. But the four-hit, three-run seventh inning won it for Fort Smith after that.

Steffan Fak kept Fort Smith in the game with his outing on the mound. He pitched 6 innings allowing 7 hits, 4 runs (2 earned) and 3 walks to go with his 9 strikeouts. Frazier got the win by pitching the seventh inning allowing an unearned run while issuing two walks and getting a strikeout.

"It was a good one-two punch today with Fak and Frazier," Prieur said. "Fak threw very, very well for us. He gave us a chance with his outing. He did a good job. It wasn't Jett's best stuff, but he got out of that seventh inning and made up for it at the plate."