Best-sellers

Fiction

1. IN THE BLOOD by Jack Carr. The fifth book in the Terminal List series. James Reece goes after the killer of a Mossad operative attached to the CIA.

2. 22 SECONDS by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 22nd book in the Women's Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer returns as word gets around about a shipment of drugs and weapons.

3. THIS TIME TOMORROW by Emma Straub. A 40-year-old woman finds new meaning in past events when she goes back in time and relives her 16th birthday in 1996.

4. DREAM TOWN by David Baldacci. The third book in the Archer series. Archer, Dash and Callahan search for a missing screenwriter who had a dead body turn up in her home.

5. THE SUMMER PLACE by Jennifer Weiner. A wedding between Ruby Danhauser and her pandemic boyfriend at a family beach house in Cape Cod brings to light family secrets.

6. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

7. SOMETHING WILDER by Christina Lauren. Lily and Leo must decide how much they will risk in pursuit of love and treasure in the red rock canyons of Utah.

8. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

9. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

10. BOOK OF NIGHT by Holly Black. A bartender working at a Berkshires dive bar deals with doppelgängers, billionaires and magicians seeking a vast and terrible power.

Nonfiction

1. THE OFFICE BFFS by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Two stars of "The Office" celebrate the comedy series and their friendship.

2. KILLING THE KILLERS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 11th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives an account of the global war against terrorists.

3. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

4. PHIL by Alan Shipnuck. An unauthorized biography of golf champion Phil Mickelson.

5. RIVER OF THE GODS by Candice Millard. The story of the hardships encountered during 19th-century expeditions in Africa, and the complicated partnerships behind them.

6. MEAN BABY by Selma Blair. The actress and model describes dark times and the salvation she found in her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

7. THE PALACE PAPERS by Tina Brown. This follow-up to "The Diana Chronicles" details how the royal family reinvented itself after the death of Princess Diana.

8. WE WERE DREAMERS by Simu Liu. The star of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" shares his journey and struggles with cultural stereotypes.

9. THIS WILL NOT PASS by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. Two New York Times correspondents chronicle the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden presidency.

10. A SACRED OATH by Mark T. Esper. The former secretary of defense gives an account of serving in his post until he was fired by the president after the 2020 election.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. BOOK LOVERS by Emily Henry.

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

4. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN by Jon Krakauer.

5. THE CODE BREAKER by Walter Isaacson.

Source: The New York Times