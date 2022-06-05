Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Cline Construction Group, 2201 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock, $1,800,000.

LR Mourning, 10201 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, Little Rock, $339,682.

RESIDENTIAL

500k Haney Contractors, 3716 Hill Road, Little Rock, $760,000.

Hearnsberger Construction, 26 Saint Johns Place, Little Rock, $350,000.

Common Ground Development, 1920 Commerce, Little Rock, $280,000.

Lexcor, LLC., 1922 S. Battery St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Laura Blackwell, 13620 Maple Leaf Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Citadel Real Estate Services, 3601 W. 18th St., Little Rock, $130,000.

James R. Mason, 5127 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $85,000.

More Than Maintenance, 121 Winnwood Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

Perrymore Construction, 3724 Hill Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

Arkansas Energy, 38 River Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $80,000.

Alessi Keyes Construction, 1220 W. Third St., Little Rock, $79,820.