The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Metro PCS, 9 p.m. May 29, property valued at $1,001.

• 1200 S. University Ave., commercial, Y.S. Mart, 10:27 p.m. May 29, property valued at $700.

•3507 Katherine St., residential, Alize Holloway, 1:30 a.m. June 1, property valued at $10,850.

•1300 S. Taylor St., residential, Leif Hassell, 7:15 a.m. June 2, property valued at $500.

72205

• 9201 Kanis Road, residential, Angel Henton, 12 a.m. May 27, property valued at $900.

• 1801 Nichols Road, residential, Deviv Adams, 4:59 a.m. June 1, property valued at $8,005.

72209

•6600 S. University Ave., commercial, Richards Honda, 12 a.m. June 2, property valued at $4,122.

72211

• 12110 Pleasant Tree Dr., residential, Rita Fagan, 4 p.m. May 20, property valued at $101.

• 13200 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Rachel Herndon, 11:30 p.m. May 30, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

• 8007 Counts Massie Road, residential, Jason Bass, 5 p.m. May 22, property valued at $400.

72114

• 1806 W. 16th St., residential, Jacqueline Perry, 6:50 p.m. May 20, property valued at $1,200.

• 1912 Crutcher St., residential, Whitney Rector, 9 p.m. May 21, property valued at $175.

• 1106 N. Cedar St., residential, Ioan Feler, 6:45 a.m. May 24, property valued at $300.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Ebony Woolford, 1:37 p.m. May 25, property valued at $1,420.

• 623 N. Cypress St., commercial, Argenta Mart, 2 a.m. May 26, property valued at $1,800.

•113 College Park Cir., commercial, City of North Little Rock, 5:02 p.m. May 28, property valued at $1,040.

•2224 Pike Ave., commercial, City of North Little Rock, 17:12 p.m. May 28, property valued at $11,300.

•1422 W. 21st St., residential, Donald Hodges, 8:30 a.m. May 28, property valued at $800.

•707 W. 16th St., residential, Kenya Tripp, 9:56 p.m. May 31, property valued at $50.

72116

• 112 E. H Ave., commercial, Parkhill Barber Shop, 6:30 p.m. May 25, property valued at $350.

•199 W. D Ave., Int., residential, James Stanley, 11:15 a.m. June 2, property value unknown.

72117

•4336 Landers Road, residential, Marcus Harris, 5:30 p.m. May 27, property valued at $10,050.

•9500 Faulkner Lake Road, residential, Jess Hoggard, 4 p.m. May 30, property valued at $220.

72118

• 613 Donovan Briley Blvd., residential, Kasie Matthews, 11:30 p.m. May 21, property valued at $50.

• 3924 None St., residential, Jerry Babson, 7 p.m. May 24, property valued at $19,700.

• 308 Windhill Dr., residential, Christopher Anderson, 9 p.m. May 24, property value unknown.

• 5601 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Roddy Turnage, 1:30 p.m. May 26, property valued at $90.

•4000 Cook's Landing, residential, Kaley Barber, 4:30 p.m. May 27, property valued at $375.

•4704 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Detric Walker, 2:17 p.m. May 31, property valued at $400.

•4705 Augusta Cir., residential, Jessica Hayes, 7 p.m. May 31, property value unknown.